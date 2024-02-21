De law complex and complicated

Kaieteur News – Law is a funny thing. Is nat fuh ordinary people like you and me fuh understand. It complex and complicated.

Dem boys remember de time a divorced couple is in court fighting a bitter custody battle over their child.

The judge asks the woman: “Why do you feel you deserve custody?”

The woman says: “I brought that child into this world. My child literally came out of me! That is why I deserve custody.”

The judge nods his head, and says “That is a simple and logical reason. It makes sense.”

Then the judge turns his head to the man and asks: “She said her side of things. Why do you feel you deserve custody?”

The man sits in his chair and slowly drinks from a can of coke then he holds up the empty can in his hand and says, “Was this my coke or my ex-wife’s coke?”

Confused the judge says “I believe that was your coke”.

The wife is also confused and the judge looks over at her and asks “Was that your coke?” The ex-wife says, “No, it was his coke.”

The man looks at the judge and says, “Good we all agree. So when I put money in a coke machine and a coke pops out, whose coke is it: mine or the machine?”

Dat is how complicated and complex de law is.

Imagine a court order dat dem company lodge a US$2B bond fuh protect we in the event of an oil spill, until the full hearing of a case. But de court now claim dat it nah gat jurisdiction fuh summon de EPA fuh show dat de bond was lodged.

Dem boys find dat strange. If you order something how come you nah gat de jurisdiction to see whether de order was complied with?

But dem boys gat to defer to dem higher authorities. Because dem legal arguments does be too tough fuh dem boys understand.

Talk Half! Leff Half!