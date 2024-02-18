Deh gat a word named ‘Schadenfreude’

Dem boys seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh dis country got ah real bad habit, yuh know. It is nasty habit. It is a disgraceful thing. We be like dem spectators at ah gladiator match, cheering as de mighty tumble from dem high horses, reveling in de spectacle of humiliation and shame. Oh, how we relish de taste of humble pie served piping hot to de powerful and popular!

It’s like we got ah national addiction to schadenfreude, dat sweet satisfaction derived from de misfortune of others. We nah even tryin’ to hide it no more. We feastin’ on de downfall of de mighty like it’s ah buffet spread before us, lickin’ our lips as we watch dem squirm under de weight of public scrutiny.

De misfortune of others does cause we fuh howl with delight! De memes be flowin’ like water in de rainy season, each one more savage than de last. We be sharin’ and likin’ and commentin’, baskin’ in de glow of de embarrassment of others.

But while we busy pointin’ fingers and laughin’ at others, we forgettin’ de real cost of our addiction. We forgettin’ dat behind every scandal and every downfall is ah human bein’ with feelings and families. We forgettin’ dat de same fate could befall any one of us, ‘cause nobody perfect in dis world.

Instead of revelin’ in de misfortunes of others, we should be reflectin’ on our own flaws and workin’ to build ah different kind of society. We should be liftin’ each other up instead of tearin’ each other down, ‘cause ain’t nobody benefitin’ from dis toxic cycle of ridicule and shame.

So next time yuh feel de urge to join in de chorus of laughter at de expense of others, stop and ask yourself: what kind of society do we really wanna live in? One built on de ruins of de mighty, or one built on de foundation of kindness and understanding?

Talk half. Leff half