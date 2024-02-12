Motorcyclist dies in Meten-Meer-Zorg crash

Kaieteur News – Police on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD) are currently investigating an accident at Meten-Meer-Zorg which claimed the life Mark Paul of Samaroo Dam, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

According to reports, the fatal incident occurred about 02:31 hrs. on Sunday on the Meten-Meer-Zorg public road, West Coast Demerara (WCD), it involved a motorcycle bearing registration CL 8032, which was driven by the 32-year-old Paul.

Investigations revealed that Paul was heading west along the southern side of the road, reportedly at a fast rate when he lost control of his motorcycle and ended up in a trench then into a wooden bridge. He sustained head and other injuries.

The injured man was picked up by the police in a semi-conscious condition and rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was seen and admitted for treatment. Due to the severity of his injuries, Kaieteur News understands he succumbed around 04:35 hrs. at the hospital.

His body was later taken to the Ezekiel Mortuary for storage, awaiting a post-mortem examination, police said.