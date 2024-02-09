MPs want court declare Jagdeo’s seat vacant due to his prolonged absence from Parliament

Kaieteur News – Two Opposition Members of Parliament have approached the High Court seeking a declaration that Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo has vacated his seat owing to his prolonged absence from the House.

The court action was filed by MPs, Christopher Jones and Tabitha Sarabo-Halley who are being represented by Senor Counsel, Roysdale Forde. “We filed an application with the High Court addressing the prolonged absence of Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo from the National Assembly and from parliamentary sessions (more than six consecutive sittings within the first session 2020- 2024),” Jones said in a statement.

In the application the MPs said good governance relies heavily on the active participation of all elected officials, noting that Articles 54 and 156 1 (b) of the Constitution of Guyana and Standing Order 106 (2) of the Standing Orders of the National Assembly of Guyana provides that a seat of a Member of the National Assembly shall be vacated if a member is absent from the sittings in the National Assembly for more than six consecutive sittings of the National Assembly within the First Session (2020-2024) of the Twelfth Parliament of Guyana and within a period of no longer than two calendar months.

The Application states that Bharrat Jagdeo was absent for eleven consecutive sittings of the National Assembly from 11th December, 2023 to the 1st February, 2024. This being within the First Session (2020-2024) of the Twelfth Parliament of Guyana. The application particularly urges the Court to consider the constitutional and legal implications of Jagdeo’s absence from parliamentary sessions and make several declarations including:

Declaration that Bharrat Jagdeo, the Third Named Respondent has vacated his seat in the National Assembly by virtue of the conjoint effect and operation of Articles 54 and 156 1 (b) of the Constitution of Guyana and Standing Order 106 (2) of the Standing Orders of the National Assembly of Guyana as a result of being absent from the sittings in the National Assembly for more than six (6) consecutive sittings of the National Assembly within the First Session (2020-2024) of the Twelfth Parliament of Guyana and within a period of no longer than two calendar months. A Declaration that Bharrat Jagdeo, the Third Named Respondent by virtue of the conjoint effect and operation of Articles 54 and 156 1 (b) of the Constitution of Guyana and Standing Order 106 (2) of the Standing Orders of the National Assembly of Guyana has vacated his seat in the National Assembly as a result of being absent from the sittings in the National Assembly for more than six (6) consecutive sittings within the First Session (2020-2024) of the Twelfth Parliament of Guyana and within a period of no longer than two calendar months and has consequently ceased to be by virtue of Article 183 (2) of the Constitution of Guyana:

(i) a member of the Cabinet of Guyana

(ii) to hold the offices of Vice President and Minister of the Government of Guyana

The application seeks to uphold the Constitution of Guyana and to secure the integrity of the parliamentary system, in our beloved country- Guyana.