Latest update December 31st, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Construction worker killed in Enmore accident

Dec 31, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A 42-year-old construction worker lost his life on Friday night after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a motorcar along the Enmore Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead is Joshua Savory of Nabaclis Village, ECD. This publication learnt that the accident occurred around 23:25hrs on Friday and involved motorcycle CL7067 and a motorcar bearing registration PAF3878, driven by a resident of the Essequibo Coast.

Kaieteur News understands that moments before the collision, Savory was heading east on the roadway, while the car was stationery on the northern side of the road. Suddenly, the car reportedly turned onto the roadway into the rider’s path. Savory attempted to swerve to avoid hitting the car. However, he collided with the right front door of the vehicle.

As a result of the collision, Savory was thrown off his motorcycle and onto the roadway where he sustained injuries about his body. Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) who responded to the incident pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

The scene of the accident at Enmore on Friday night.

The scene of the accident at Enmore on Friday night.

His body was then taken to the Memorial Funeral Home, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination. The driver was taken into custody and is assisting police with investigations.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

FINAL PROGRAMME FOR THE YEAR 2023 – Special Programme – Dec 29, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

ONE CHRISTMAS WISH

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Monedderlust FC to face unbeaten Slingerz FC for League ticket

Monedderlust FC to face unbeaten Slingerz FC for League ticket

Dec 31, 2023

KFC Elite League Promotional Playoffs… – Tournament to conclude January 6 Kaieteur Sports – Undefeated Slingerz Football Club (FC) dominated their way into the KFC Elite League...
Read More
MCYS/NSC to distribute assistance packages to core sports

MCYS/NSC to distribute assistance packages to...

Dec 31, 2023

Khan’s Enterprise supports Wakenaam Cricket Academy

Khan’s Enterprise supports Wakenaam Cricket...

Dec 31, 2023

New Doctor’s Clinic backs “Essequibo is we own” Wakenaam Day of Sports

New Doctor’s Clinic backs “Essequibo...

Dec 31, 2023

GGA continues development programs as 2024 draws near

GGA continues development programs as 2024 draws...

Dec 31, 2023

Spankhurst wins Horse of the year 2023

Spankhurst wins Horse of the year 2023

Dec 31, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]