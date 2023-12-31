Construction worker killed in Enmore accident

Latest update December 31st, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A 42-year-old construction worker lost his life on Friday night after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a motorcar along the Enmore Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
Dead is Joshua Savory of Nabaclis Village, ECD. This publication learnt that the accident occurred around 23:25hrs on Friday and involved motorcycle CL7067 and a motorcar bearing registration PAF3878, driven by a resident of the Essequibo Coast.
Kaieteur News understands that moments before the collision, Savory was heading east on the roadway, while the car was stationery on the northern side of the road. Suddenly, the car reportedly turned onto the roadway into the rider’s path. Savory attempted to swerve to avoid hitting the car. However, he collided with the right front door of the vehicle.
As a result of the collision, Savory was thrown off his motorcycle and onto the roadway where he sustained injuries about his body. Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) who responded to the incident pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.
His body was then taken to the Memorial Funeral Home, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination. The driver was taken into custody and is assisting police with investigations.
