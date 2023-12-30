Demerara Bank Limited announces retirement of CEO Pravinchandra Dave

Kaieteur News – After an illustrious career spanning over 22 years, Pravinchandra Dave, the visionary leader and Chief Executive Officer of Demerara Bank Limited, is set to bid farewell to his role on December 31, 2023.

An international banker with a wealth of experience and expertise, Dave joined Demerara Bank Ltd. in July 2001, during a challenging period of transformation for the bank. With exceptional leadership, he successfully transformed a one-branch operation into a banking powerhouse with nine branches nationwide. Under his astute guidance, the bank’s assets soared to G$159.59 billion, establishing itself as the best-managed bank in Guyana.

Dave also played a pivotal role in recruiting, training, and grooming 98% of Demerara Bank’s dedicated staff. His unwavering commitment to integrity and transparency propelled the bank to become the second most profitable in Guyana, boasting zero Non-Performing Loans. In recognition of his outstanding contribution to banking services, Dave was honoured with the Golden Arrow of Achievement Award by the Government of Guyana in 2018.

As Dave gracefully steps into retirement, he leaves behind a bank poised for future success, armed with a robust technological innovation and conceptual advancement strategy. Demerara Bank Limited expressed its deepest gratitude to him via a statement to the press yesterday for his unwavering dedication, transformative leadership, and tireless efforts in making the bank an industry leader. The entire Demerara Bank family also wished Dave a retirement filled with good health, happiness, and prosperity.

In the spirit of continuity and progress, Demerara Bank also announced the appointment of Mr. Dowlat Parbhu, a seasoned professional with an illustrious career in the banking sector. Since joining Demerara Bank in December 2007, Parbhu has consistently demonstrated a remarkable track record and is well-prepared to uphold and advance the legacy of excellence set by his predecessor.