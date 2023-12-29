UDFA Christmas Futsal Club Championship reaches semifinal stages

Latest update December 29th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – It’s down to the final four and this evening the Upper Demerara Football Association’s (UDFA) Christmas Inter Club Futsal Championship semifinals are billed for the Retrieve Community Hard Court in Mackenzie, Linden.
The main attraction will see Capital FC match skills with Botafago in one semifinal and the other pits Haynes and Lewis Winners Connection against Milerock.
Those semifinal matchups will be preceded by three supporting matches including a female game, starting at 7.00pm.
When the quarterfinals were played on Wednesday night, Capital FC showed ominous form with a, 16-3 demolition of Coomacka.
In that lopsided win Andre Mayers was the main spring with four goals, as Mortimer Giddings and Emmanuel Atkins recorded hat-tricks, Orlando Thorman got doubles, and single goals were scored by Duquan Wilson and Felix Inniss (Jr.). Damian Williams, Jamal Whyte and Ronaldo Williams responded for the losers.
Topp XX were off to a half time score as they were ahead, 2-1, but they could not maintain that momentum and their opponents Winners Connection led by a five goal spree by Nicholas Gentle, triumphed 5-4.
Rudolph McCalmont netted a double and Travis Waterton a brace, Jamal Bentick once for the losers.
Milerock outscored Silver Shattas, 8-4, in their clash for a semifinal place as Colwyn Drakes led them with three goals as he was supported by Marcus Tudor with a brace and the other goals coming from the boots of Rawle Gittens, Michael Jeffers and an own goal. This result followed a, 3-1, score for the winners at half time.
Colwyn Drakes was in fine touch getting a hat-trick of goals, with Marcus Tudor adding a double and veteran Rawle ‘Boney’ Gittens, Michael Jeffers and an own goal were responsible for the other three goals.
For Shattas, Omar Williams netted twice as Damian Williams and Deshawn Thomas scored the other goals for the losers.
Jamal Haynes and Amaniki Buntin were the spearheads for Botafago eliminating Aroiama, 7-4, in the other quarterfinal match of the night where the score at half time was 3-3.
Buntin and Haynes both got doubles while the other goals were hit in by Omar Brewley, Antwoine Gill and Jashawn Moore.
Linton Osborne with two goals and Sherlock Phillips and David Belgrave one each scored for Aroiama.
