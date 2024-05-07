Boy, 16, stabbed to death

Kaieteur News – A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death on Monday by a 22-year-old unemployed man on Gordon Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

Dead is Benjamin Seaford of Lot 12 Public Road, Kitty. The suspect has been identified as Keron Boyer, also of Public Road, Kitty.

Reports are that the incident occurred at about 00:45h.

Police said that Seaford and Boyer were acquainted prior to the incident. On the day of the fatal stabbing, a confrontation ensued between the men at the corner of Lamaha and Gordon Streets. The argument quickly escalated into a physical scuffle, during which Boyer allegedly retrieved a knife from his left-side pants waist and inflicted multiple stab wounds on Seaford.

Following the attack, Seaford attempted to flee, running in a western direction on Gordon Street. However, he collapsed approximately 100 feet from the intersection of Gordon and Lamaha Streets. Boyer fled the scene shortly thereafter.

The police and Emergency Medical Technicians were summoned. Upon arrival, Seaford was examined and subsequently pronounced dead by a doctor from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The teen’s body was then transported to the ‘Memorial Gardens’ funeral home, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are on-going.