Two remanded for murders at Victoria Village party

Kaieteur News – Two residents of Victoria were remanded to prison for the capital offence of murder in relation to the deaths of two men who died following a gold chain brawl at a party at the East Coast Demerara village on December 17,2023.

Those on remand are Emperor Emanuel Chung, a 25-year-old painter and Ruel Ward, a 23-year-old labourer.

Chung was arrested on Saturday and was placed before the court on Thursday for the offence. Meanwhile, Ward was arrested on December 18, 2023 and was charged with the offence of murder on December 22. Both men appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Crystal Lambert

The murder charges are in relation to the death of William Montrose, 26, a miner of Side Line Dam Victoria and Eusi Bobb, 23, a mason also of Victoria Village, who both succumbed to chop and stab wounds they sustained on December 17 following the brawl at the party.

Chung and Ward were not required to plead to the indictable charge when it was read to them individually. Chung was charged in relation to the death of Bobb, while Ward was charged in relation to the death of Montrose. Chung is expected to make his next court appearance on January 17, 2024 and Ward is expected to make his next court appearance on January 15, 2024.

According to reports, Montrose and Bobb died as a result of chop and stab wounds, while 25-year-old Delex Skeete, a plumber, and 19-year-old Siani McFarlene, a mason, both from Victoria, sustained injuries during the brawl.

Police said investigations revealed that Bobb, and two others allegedly attacked Montrose at the party and took away his 30-pennyweight gold chain. During the attack, Bobb and the men reportedly stabbed Montrose several times about his body. The wounded man reportedly left the party but returned shortly after with a cutlass and unleashed a brutal attack. During the brawl Bobb was fatally chopped.