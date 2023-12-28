Gov’t. anticipates another 1,000 acres in coconut production this year

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s coconut industry is slated for further development, as the government anticipates achieving another 1,000 acres in coconut production at the end of 2023.

The country continues to produce coconut on a large scale, to make it one of the most significant crops in the nation as a result of the sector’s diversification. This year, Guyana received some 13,000 high-yielding Brazilian green dwarf coconut seed nuts at a cost of $12 million to expand coconut production. Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha Tuesday last told media operatives that Guyana is in the process of bringing in another 13,000 coconuts, specifically since nurseries are being constructed across Guyana.

“We have seen an increase of over 5,000 acres in coconuts since we assumed office in August 2020. This year, we are hoping that we can achieve another 1,000 acres. And this came about because we have seen a great interest in the coconut industry,” the agriculture minister stated during an interview at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

Even though there are ten coconut nurseries spread across Regions One, Two, Three, Four, Six, Nine, and Ten, the agriculture minister said the government intends to expand the initiative to other regions due to the excellent potential for coconuts. He highlighted that value-added components of the waste material from coconuts are now being used in the agriculture sector for mulching and other agriculture-related purposes, including coconut cultivation.

“We have also brought in these fibre machines where we are now using the byproduct of coconuts, and we are helping farmers’ groups across the country by making it available where they are using the husks for several purposes…A lot of by-products we will be creating from coconut. The industry is well poised,” he stated.

As a way of assisting Guyana and accelerating growth in the industry, two specialists from India who recently visited Guyana conducted a study, where a report was compiled. In addition, Minister Mustapha expressed hope about receiving the report in a few weeks, to consider some of the recommendations. Meanwhile, he emphasised the enormous potential for Guyanese farmers to export in the substantial market, which includes the Caribbean, as well as North America and Europe, given the high level of interest in the coconut industry. (DPI)