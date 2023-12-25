‘Peace at the border’ – Guyanese in the border communities look forward to celebrating traditional Christmas

By Alva Solomon

Kaieteur News – When President Ali and Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro shook hands in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on December 14, it was a sign of peace. But for residents living in communities along the border which Guyana shares with the neighbouring country, it was also a sign of relief, one which also kick started a delayed tradition of celebrating the joy of Christmas.

In many communities alongside the border which the two countries share, many residents of these communities were preparing to celebrate Christmas when they spoke with Kaieteur News recently.

Christmas vibes at White Water

One such village is that of White Water at the Mabaruma sub-region in Region One. The village lies close to the Amacuro River, the river which forms the north western boundary between Guyana and Venezuela.

Days before December 3, the residents there were living in fear as they thought of various eventualities given the aggression shown by the Venezuelan leadership at the time.

The residents sang in prayer and participated in multiple activities to showcase their Guyanese patriotism. But while they prayed for peace, they expressed hope that they would be able to celebrate Christmas the way they usually do each year.

Marleny’s Medina, who lives at White Water village, said some families already decorated their homes. “People are now getting the vibes,” she said last week.

In addition, Christmas carols were blaring from speakers at some resident’s home as well as small shops in the area.

The schools in the village also held their annual Christmas parties and the children were overjoyed when they received their toys. The teachers donned colourful dresses at the school parties, another sign that the Christmas spirit was alive.

For Orbin Domingo, the mood at the village appears “more quiet” when compared to previous years. He said some families would cross over the border from Venezuela to spend time with their families. But he noted that there isn’t much “movement” at the border in recent weeks.

An hour away from White Water is Kumaka , the business hub of the Mabaruma sub-region. Christmas shoppers were out in their numbers last Tuesday, which is considered market day at the community. Families jostled to get the best bargains on food items, decorations, meats, beverages and clothing.

Back to normal

“Things go back to normal this side,” businesswoman Susan Boyer told this publication from Kumaka. She said prior to the peace talks, the residents were nervous. “Well not since the meeting {in St. Vincent}. Everyone shopping as usual and so now,” she said. She said some residents were still in Georgetown and the worry for them, was finding transportation to get back home since the ferry which travels to the area fortnightly, could only carry approximately 300 people. “They probably catching the boat today,” Boyer said.

For some residents of the border communities at Mabaruma, Christmas comes as just another day for a few, but some, it is a time of peace, of reflection and of course, celebrations.