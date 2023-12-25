Dis is what all the fuss was about

Kaieteur News – Christmas Day does remind dem boys of dem times when dem does try fuh sneak out of dem boring office meetings. Dis day is one of de quietest day of de year. Yuh could literally hear a pin drop.

In the weeks leading up to this day, people been hustlin’ and bustlin’, decoratin’ yuh place. Yuh been spending so much cash, yuh wallet lookin’ like it’s on a diet. But Christmas mornin’, it’s like de whole world tek a break and whisper, “Easy, man.”

Yuh clean up, spruce up, dash decorations all over de place. And why? For Christmas Day to come and say, “Nah, bai, we chillin’ today.”

People shop till dey drop like dem boys at a bar after payday, and then what? Christmas Day come, and all yuh hearing is quietude. Yuh would have thought that Christmas day would have ended in a big bang – a noisy culmination of all the sportin’ and spending over the past month.

Ask people ’bout dey Christmas Day, and like clockwork, nine outta ten go say, “Quiet, man.” De odd one out probably get knocked out from partyin’ like it’s the end of the world on Christmas Eve. Sleepin’ through de silence, so exhausted dey dreamin’ of a second Christmas.

Imagine, dis de day we commemoratin’ a baby born in a manger in a stable in a faraway land. We turn that into a carnival, and Christmas Day just sittin’ back, smirkin’, and askin’, “What was the big fuss for?”

So, leh we enjoy dis Christmas Day, take a breather from the noise, and wish all dem Guyanese a Merry Christmas. And oh, dem boys hopin’ Glenn Lall get he ring fencing of de oil projects. Christmas cheer for all!

Talk Half! Leff Half!