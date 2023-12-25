Latest update December 25th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Dis is what all the fuss was about

Dec 25, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Christmas Day does remind dem boys of dem times when dem does try fuh sneak out of dem boring office meetings.  Dis day is one of de quietest day of de year. Yuh could literally hear a pin drop.

In the weeks leading up to this day, people been hustlin’ and bustlin’, decoratin’ yuh place. Yuh been spending so much cash, yuh wallet lookin’ like it’s on a diet. But Christmas mornin’, it’s like de whole world tek a break and whisper, “Easy, man.”

Yuh clean up, spruce up, dash decorations all over de place. And why? For Christmas Day to come and say, “Nah, bai, we chillin’ today.”

People shop till dey drop like dem boys at a bar after payday, and then what? Christmas Day come, and all yuh hearing is quietude. Yuh would have thought that Christmas day would have ended in a big bang – a noisy culmination of all the sportin’ and spending over the past month.

Ask people ’bout dey Christmas Day, and like clockwork, nine outta ten go say, “Quiet, man.” De odd one out probably get knocked out from partyin’ like it’s the end of the world on Christmas Eve. Sleepin’ through de silence, so exhausted dey dreamin’ of a second Christmas.

Imagine, dis de day we commemoratin’ a baby born in a manger in a stable in a faraway land.  We turn that into a carnival, and Christmas Day just sittin’ back, smirkin’, and askin’, “What was the big fuss for?”

So, leh we enjoy dis Christmas Day, take a breather from the noise, and wish all dem Guyanese a Merry Christmas. And oh, dem boys hopin’ Glenn Lall get he ring fencing of de oil projects. Christmas cheer for all!

Talk Half! Leff Half!

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

FINAL PROGRAMME FOR THE YEAR 2023 – The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 15, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

ONE CHRISTMAS WISH

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

India clinch women’s test vs Australia to end 46 years of hurt

India clinch women’s test vs Australia to end 46 years of hurt

Dec 25, 2023

MUMBAI, Reuters – India registered their first victory against Australia in a women’s test match yesterday following their comprehensive eight-wicket win in the one-off contest at...
Read More
PMTC Boxing Day Horserace Meet set to ignite as new records set

PMTC Boxing Day Horserace Meet set to ignite as...

Dec 25, 2023

Romel and Robin win inaugural Panko Steel Golf Tournament

Romel and Robin win inaugural Panko Steel Golf...

Dec 25, 2023

All set for Port Mourant Turf Club Boxing Day Horserace tomorrow

All set for Port Mourant Turf Club Boxing Day...

Dec 25, 2023

Kings organised mixed gender 4 x 4 basketball showdown climaxes tonight at Retrieve Hard Court

Kings organised mixed gender 4 x 4 basketball...

Dec 25, 2023

One Guyana Kings and Queens Linden Sand Football Christmas night action on tonight in both tournaments

One Guyana Kings and Queens Linden Sand Football...

Dec 25, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]