Kayla’s Sweet and Savoury Delight: Redefining gastronomy for all

By Renay Sambach

Waterfalls Magazine – In a world where culinary offerings often overlook dietary requirements, Kayla’s Sweet and Savoury Delight emerges as a haven for those seeking not just delectable flavours but also mindful options tailored to diverse dietary needs. Established on June 18, 2020, by Atika Stephens, an English language and literature teacher turned food enthusiast, this venture transcends the realms of a typical culinary experience.

Nestled at 198 Ninth Street, Industry Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara, Kayla’s beckons all food aficionados to explore a world of diverse flavours and considerate culinary delights.

Operating on a pre-order basis, Kayla’s Sweet and Savoury Delight crafts these gastronomic wonders every day, ensuring each creation is meticulously prepared to meet customers’ exacting tastes and dietary requirements.

Atika told The Waterfalls that the inspiration behind launching this venture stemmed from her profound love for food coupled with the realization that healthy alternatives were conspicuously absent for individuals with varied dietary needs.

“My love for food and realizing that healthy alternatives weren’t available for persons with different dietary requirements,” she explains, illuminated her path toward establishing a business that caters to everyone’s needs.

Passion for diverse flavours

Stepping into the world of gastronomy as a professional was an addition to Atika’s career as an educator. However, her passion for diverse flavours and the dearth of establishments offering such variety propelled her forward. “Our population as well as the dietary needs of people vary, so I saw the glitch and decided to fill the same,” Atika shares, reflecting on her journey as a food business owner.

Since its inception, Kayla’s Sweet and Savoury Delight have been a platform for learning and growth for Atika. She highlights the virtues of patience, management, and multitasking that have become integral in running the business efficiently.

The long-term goal of the venture extends far beyond mere culinary excellence. Atika aspires to raise awareness, especially among those who are gluten intolerant, assuring them that at Kayla’s Sweet and Savoury Delight, their dietary needs are not just accommodated but celebrated through specially curated meals.

Catering for every plate

The menu at Kayla’s is an extensive tapestry of flavours. From humble delights like sada roti and bigan choka to indulgent treats such as stuffed lobster tails and a wide array of gluten-free loaves, cakes, pastries, and pies—their offerings cater to every palate and preference.

Among their expansive menu, the gluten-free loaves stand out as a crowd favourite, earning Kayla’s Sweet and Savoury Delight a reputation for catering to niche dietary needs without compromising on taste.

Not just limited to their cozy establishment, Kayla’s Sweet and Savoury Delight has been honoured to cater to various events hosted by government ministries like the Goal Programme and the Ministry of Agriculture. Their expertise has also extended to serving corporate entities in the oil and gas sector and discerning expatriates with a penchant for exquisite Guyanese cuisine, along with traditional European dishes.

Beyond her entrepreneurial prowess, Atika Stephens, a 37-year-old mother, embodies a multifaceted persona. She’s an English language and literature teacher of 22 years, a passionate writer, an advocate for animal and human rights, and a fervent nature enthusiast. Her guiding light and perhaps the true CEO of Kayla’s Sweet and Savoury Delight is her six-year-old daughter, who manages and keeps her in check.

For those eager to explore the world of delectable offerings that cater to diverse tastes and dietary needs, Kayla’s Sweet and Savoury Delight can be reached at + (592) 675-4979 or through their business page on social media.

Kayla’s stands not just as a culinary establishment but as a testament to Atika’s passion for food, her dedication to inclusivity in gastronomy, and her unwavering commitment to providing flavours that delight every palate.