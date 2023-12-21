Latest update December 21st, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Sleeping family robbed of vehicle, other valuables

Dec 21, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A Parfait Harmonie family woke up to a nightmare on Wednesday morning when they discovered that they were robbed of their motorcar and other valuables.

Reports are that Nafiza Khan and her family were robbed between 03:00hrs and 04:00hrs at their La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara home.

According to reports, the family was awoken by neighbours and they soon discovered that their silver colour Toyota Runx motorcar, bearing registration PNN 7422, was stolen.

Further checks revealed that $100,000 in cash was stolen from Khan’s daughter Pritima, along with two gold chains, two wedding rings, one gold band, and one silver and gold band, all worth $800,000.

Additionally, Pritima’s brother-in-law lost an iPhone valued $105,000; while $190,000 in cash and three pairs of gold earrings were stolen from Khan.

The family’s neighbour also related that they too were robbed of two cellular phones. It was after they discovered that the thieves struck at their home, that they alerted Khan and her family.

The matter was reported to ranks at the La Parfaite Harmonie Police Station.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

FINAL PROGRAMME FOR THE YEAR 2023 – The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 15, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen to how Jagdeo developing Guyana!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

GTTA launches CNOOC Petroleum Ltd Nationwide National Table Tennis C/ship

GTTA launches CNOOC Petroleum Ltd Nationwide National Table Tennis...

Dec 21, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) kicked off its groundbreaking Nationwide National Schools Tennis Championship yesterday with an impressive launch at the Ministry of...
Read More
Chase’s Academic quietly exit the 2023 KFC Goodwill Series

Chase’s Academic quietly exit the 2023 KFC...

Dec 21, 2023

CWI names 15-man squad for two-match ICC Test Champs series against Australia

CWI names 15-man squad for two-match ICC Test...

Dec 21, 2023

West Dem’ cops GOAPC/Mike Pharmacy & Friends Trophy Tapeball C/ship

West Dem’ cops GOAPC/Mike Pharmacy &...

Dec 21, 2023

Derrick Kallicharran and Friends donate to Port Mourant Cricket Club

Derrick Kallicharran and Friends donate to Port...

Dec 21, 2023

Inaugural Climb Guyana Cup set for December 23 Launch in Aranaputa, Rupununi

Inaugural Climb Guyana Cup set for December 23...

Dec 21, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]