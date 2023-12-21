Sleeping family robbed of vehicle, other valuables

Latest update December 21st, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A Parfait Harmonie family woke up to a nightmare on Wednesday morning when they discovered that they were robbed of their motorcar and other valuables.
Reports are that Nafiza Khan and her family were robbed between 03:00hrs and 04:00hrs at their La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara home.
According to reports, the family was awoken by neighbours and they soon discovered that their silver colour Toyota Runx motorcar, bearing registration PNN 7422, was stolen.
Further checks revealed that $100,000 in cash was stolen from Khan’s daughter Pritima, along with two gold chains, two wedding rings, one gold band, and one silver and gold band, all worth $800,000.
Additionally, Pritima’s brother-in-law lost an iPhone valued $105,000; while $190,000 in cash and three pairs of gold earrings were stolen from Khan.
The family’s neighbour also related that they too were robbed of two cellular phones. It was after they discovered that the thieves struck at their home, that they alerted Khan and her family.
The matter was reported to ranks at the La Parfaite Harmonie Police Station.
