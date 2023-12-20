New Amsterdam prison repairs to cost $1.6B

…female prisoners to spend Christmas at Timehri Prison

Kaieteur News – Female prisoners will be spending Christmas at the Timehri Prison this year to facilitate the $1.6B reconstruction of the New Amsterdam facility.

According to the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) the female prisoners “will be transferred to the Timehri Prison on Wednesday, December 20, 2023”.

The transfer is to facilitate the ongoing reconstruction of the $1.6 billion New Amsterdam Prison.

“Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot noted that the move is a temporary one since the new female prison at Lusignan will be completed during the first quarter of the new year,” the Prison service stated.

Family members desirous of making contact or visiting the inmates can call the Timehri Prison on 261-2265, 261-0018 or 261-0019 or the Officer-in-Charge, Assistant Superintendent of Prisons, Michelle Boyce on 645-4531, Prisoners’ Welfare and Correctional Officer, Tassa McGarrell on 641-5458, Chief Prison Officer, Jennifer James on 616-4172, and Chief Prison Officer, Marrel Farley on 623-6132 for further information.

Contracts totaling $1.6 billion were handed out in October for the reconstruction of the New Amsterdam Facility. The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) had revealed that the project was given to nine contractors to the tune of $1,694,527,016.

According to the NPTAB website, the reconstruction of the facility has been divided into 10 lots.

The contractors awarded the lots are as follow: Quality Deliverer (Lot10) – $123,694,029 and (Lot 1) – $80,699,925; Professional Engineering & Construction Services (Lot3) – $64,917,255; Guy Biz Establishment (Lot7) – $85,155,088; Builders Hardware General Supplies & Construction (Lot9) – $318,261,085; Premier Contracting Services (Lot4) – $53,018,364; GD’s Construction & Supplies (Lot6) – $58,700,334; Singh & Son Construction (Lot5) – $413,140,192; DBL Group (Lot2) – $114,169,258; and Navin & Sons Construction (Lot8) – $382,771,486.

This year some $5.5 billion was earmarked for the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) from the national budget and the Ministry of Home Affairs had estimated that to reconstruct the facility at New Amsterdam, it would cost $1,659,373,242.

During the reading of the bids, it was revealed that 42 contractors had applied for the contract.

It was reported that the project forms part of the government’s overall reform and modernization programme for the prison service, which is targeting the transformation of the prison from a penal to a correctional institution.