Trafalgar, East Bank Gunners, Big Ballers earn semifinal tickets

Apr 28, 2024 Sports

The Trafalgar team

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Berbice Zone

Kaieteur Sports – Trafalgar, East Bank Gunners, Big Ballers, and East Bank Young Guns secured semifinal berths when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Berbice Zone commenced on Friday night at the New Amsterdam (NA) basketball court.

Witnessed by a large gathering, former two-time champion Trafalgar crushed Hopetown 4-0. N. Bobb bagged a brace, while Teon Mackenzie tallied a double.

On the other hand, Big Ballers also bested Paradise 4-2. Evon Smith and Demario Gabriel recorded respective doubles. On target for the loser with a brace was Deon Moriah.

Meanwhile, East Bank Gunners squeaked past Ballers United 1-0 on penalty kicks after full time ended scoreless.

Also, the East Bank Young Guns defeated the Street Warriors 2-0. Sherwin Charles and Jaden Thom recorded one goal each.

The East Bank Gunners team

The winner of the tournament will earn an automatic berth to the national championship in August. In excess of one million dollars in prizes will be awarded to the top four finishers. To date, the Georgetown championship has been concluded.

Complete Results

Quarterfinals

Game-1

East Bank Gunners-0 vs. Ballers United-0

East Bank won 1-0 on penalty kicks

 

Game-2

Trafalgar-4 vs. Hopetown-0

  1. Bobb-(2)

Teon Mckenzie-(2)

 

Game-3

East Bank Young Guns-2 vs. Street Warriors-0

Sherwin Charles-(1)

Jaden Thom-(1)

 

Game-4

Paradise-2 vs. Big Ballers-4

Big Ballers scorers

Econ Smith-(2)

Demario Gabriel-(2)

 

Paradise scorer

Deon Moriah-(2)

 

Round of 16 section

Game-1

NA Lions-0 vs. East Bank Gunners-2

 

Game-2

Hopetown-1 vs. Ithaca-0

 

Game-3

Ballers United vs. Canje

Ballers won via walkover

 

Game-4

Trafalgar-2 vs. Black Sharks-0

 

Game-5

Futuro Boys-0 vs. East Bank Young Guns-1

 

Game-6

Paradise-3 vs. Back Street-0

 

Game-7

NA United vs. Street Warriors

The Street Warriors won via disqualification.

 

Game-8

Rising Stars-0 vs. Big Ballers-1

