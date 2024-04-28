Trafalgar, East Bank Gunners, Big Ballers earn semifinal tickets

Latest update April 28th, 2024 1:33 AM
Apr 28, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Trafalgar, East Bank Gunners, Big Ballers, and East Bank Young Guns secured semifinal berths when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Berbice Zone commenced on Friday night at the New Amsterdam (NA) basketball court.
Witnessed by a large gathering, former two-time champion Trafalgar crushed Hopetown 4-0. N. Bobb bagged a brace, while Teon Mackenzie tallied a double.
On the other hand, Big Ballers also bested Paradise 4-2. Evon Smith and Demario Gabriel recorded respective doubles. On target for the loser with a brace was Deon Moriah.
Meanwhile, East Bank Gunners squeaked past Ballers United 1-0 on penalty kicks after full time ended scoreless.
Also, the East Bank Young Guns defeated the Street Warriors 2-0. Sherwin Charles and Jaden Thom recorded one goal each.
The winner of the tournament will earn an automatic berth to the national championship in August. In excess of one million dollars in prizes will be awarded to the top four finishers. To date, the Georgetown championship has been concluded.
Complete Results
Quarterfinals
Game-1
East Bank Gunners-0 vs. Ballers United-0
East Bank won 1-0 on penalty kicks
Game-2
Trafalgar-4 vs. Hopetown-0
Teon Mckenzie-(2)
Game-3
East Bank Young Guns-2 vs. Street Warriors-0
Sherwin Charles-(1)
Jaden Thom-(1)
Game-4
Paradise-2 vs. Big Ballers-4
Big Ballers scorers
Econ Smith-(2)
Demario Gabriel-(2)
Paradise scorer
Deon Moriah-(2)
Round of 16 section
Game-1
NA Lions-0 vs. East Bank Gunners-2
Game-2
Hopetown-1 vs. Ithaca-0
Game-3
Ballers United vs. Canje
Ballers won via walkover
Game-4
Trafalgar-2 vs. Black Sharks-0
Game-5
Futuro Boys-0 vs. East Bank Young Guns-1
Game-6
Paradise-3 vs. Back Street-0
Game-7
NA United vs. Street Warriors
The Street Warriors won via disqualification.
Game-8
Rising Stars-0 vs. Big Ballers-1
ExxonM now warning us of a potential Tsunami and your leaders busy approving oil project
Apr 28, 2024Milo U18 Schools Football Tournament… …Waramuri attempts to outrun Chase’s Academic Kaieteur Sports – The 10th Edition of the Petra/Milo Schools Under-18 Football Championship reaches its...
Apr 28, 2024
Apr 28, 2024
Apr 28, 2024
Apr 28, 2024
Apr 28, 2024
Kaieteur News – At a recent press conference Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, made a startling revelation. He indicated... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On April 10, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]