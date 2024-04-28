Latest update April 28th, 2024 1:33 AM

Vendor remanded for burglary

Apr 28, 2024

Kaieteur News – A 21-year-old vendor was on Wednesday remanded to prison after he was charged with the offence of burglary.

Remanded, Amillo Carter

Remanded, Amillo Carter

The accused, Amillo Carter, made his first court appearance before Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse at the Diamond Magistrates’ Court to answer the charge. Carter pleaded not guilty.

Notwithstanding his plea, Magistrate Nurse refused bail and remanded Carter, who is scheduled to return to court on June 6, 2024.

