Vendor remanded for burglary

Kaieteur News – A 21-year-old vendor was on Wednesday remanded to prison after he was charged with the offence of burglary.

The accused, Amillo Carter, made his first court appearance before Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse at the Diamond Magistrates’ Court to answer the charge. Carter pleaded not guilty.

Notwithstanding his plea, Magistrate Nurse refused bail and remanded Carter, who is scheduled to return to court on June 6, 2024.