Two die after motorcycle crashes into utility pole

Apr 28, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Two young men died on Saturday morning after the motorcycle they were traveling on crashed into a utility pole while on the Diamond Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Dead are Philbert Charles, 24, a truck driver of Lot 5 Fellowship Village, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and Chris Daniels, 20, an auto-mechanic of Lot 6 Section C Block ‘Y’ Golden Grove, ECD.

According to the police, the fatal incident occurred around 04:10hr in the vicinity of DSL Supermarket and involved motorcycle #CN 1649 owned and driven by Charles.

Investigators learned that the motorcycle was heading south along the western drive lane of the Public Road, allegedly at a fast rate when the driver lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a utility pole. Neither the driver nor pillion rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

As a result of the collision, both the driver and pillion rider fell onto the roadway, receiving injuries to their bodies.

Kaieteur News understands that the Emergency Medical Technician was summoned to the scene, and both men were picked up in an unconscious condition and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre for treatment.

Police reported that Charles was pronounced dead on arrival, while Daniels was referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. He, however, succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

Both bodies are at the Memorial Gardens mortuary awaiting post-mortem examination. Investigations are ongoing.

