Miner chopped by employer after quitting job

Apr 28, 2024

Kaieteur News – A 24-year-old miner was on Wednesday chopped by his employer at Toroparu Backdam, Mazaruni River, Region Seven after quitting his job.

The victim has been identified as Indeo Miguel of Karawab, Pomeroon, Region Two.

Reports are that after Miguel indicated that he was leaving the job, his employer was offended and armed himself with a cutlass and allegedly chopped the miner about his belly.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 19:00h.

Miguel was rushed to the infirmary of a foreign mining company in the said area and was treated by a Medex on duty before being transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The matter is being investigated by the police.

