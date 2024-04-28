Govt. inks $38M contracts for new water distribution network, well in Aishalton

Kaieteur News – The government of Guyana on Friday inked a $38.8M contract to install a new water distribution network system in Aishalton, Region 9.

More than 1000 residents are expected to benefit from the new system.

At a simple ceremony held at the Village’s benab, 3D Construction signed a $23.8M contract to construct the new distribution network while D&R Construction signed a $15M contract for the drilling of a new well in the community.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues was present at the event along with Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, Hinterland Service Director, Ramchand Jailall and other technical officers of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).

In her remarks, Minister Rodrigues said that the government is committed to improving water supply systems in remote areas like Aishalton.

“We have never neglected our responsibilities in the housing sector, and all of the sectors…We are guided by the overall vision of the government, and our party,” she said.

The minister affirmed that the activation of the new well and the expansion of the water network are crucial steps towards ensuring access to clean and reliable water for all residents.

Aishalton’s water supply system currently comprises of two drilled wells that are the village’s main water source. These two wells sustain approximately 70 per cent of the community through an extensive distribution network. Additionally, the secondary school and hospital benefit from independent water supply systems, a statement issued on the Ministry of Housing’s Facebook page said.

Further, to facilitate the increased demand for water, Minister Rodrigues said that the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) began the drilling of a third well in 2023, with plans to activate it soon.

Due to the prolonged dry weather, there has been decreased production levels causing water shortages in the area. However, residents receive sectional deliveries daily to ensure fair water distribution.