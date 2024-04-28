Breaking News: Man beaten with bat after pelting beer bottle to driver windscreen

Latest update April 28th, 2024 1:33 AM
Kaieteur News – In a shocking incident early Sunday morning, a man was left in critical condition following an altercation outside the GT Bar on Saffon Street, La Penitence, Charlestown, Georgetown.
Eyewitnesses report that the altercation began when the man, reportedly intoxicated, exited the bar and hurled a beer bottle towards a passing vehicle, striking its rear windshield. In response, the driver of the vehicle confronted the man, wielding a baseball bat, and allegedly struck him in the head before fleeing the scene.
Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) responded to the scene, finding the victim in a semi-conscious state on the roadway. He was promptly transported to Georgetown Public Hospital for urgent medical attention.
Law enforcement officials from the Ruimveldt Police Station have launched an investigation into the incident. (Wayne Lyttle)
