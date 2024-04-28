NDIA blames contractor for incomplete works in A-Line Pump Station

Kaieteur News –The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) on Friday lay blame at the feet of contractors for the delay in works at the A-Line pump station. The contract was awarded to Civcon Engineering at a tune of $717M.

In a press release, the NDIA disclosed that over the years the Ministry of Agriculture and the NDIA crafted programmes aimed at delivering quality drainage and irrigation infrastructure across the country, especially in vulnerable areas.

“These efforts, however, have been met with challenges as, oftentimes the NDIA encountered contractors who have underperformed,” the NDIA stated.

Notably the NDIA was at the time responding to a claimed made by Opposition Member of Parliament Ganesh Mahipaul who stated that works at the A-Line Pump Station is at a standstill.

“While he (Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha) made a show of visiting the Canal No. 1 pump station, conveniently ignoring its neighbouring A-Line station and Pouderyoen Pump Stations, the truth is clear: projects across the region languish in a state of abandonment and disrepair,” Mahipaul said in a recent statement.

Mahipaul added, “Take, for instance, the A-Line Pump Station, awarded to Civcon Engineering Contractors for $717M is at a standstill. Despite significant disbursements, only a paltry 10% of the project has been completed.”

In its defense, NDIA further said, “These instances have been and are being addressed on a case-by-case basis.” The report added, “In some instances, the NDIA applied liquidated damages to contractors who have not been able to complete projects according to the contractual time period.”

Furthermore, the NDIA related that in the case of the A-Line Pump station, the contractor has not been able to complete the project on time. As a result, liquidated damages are now being applied.

The NDIA has noted that the contractor demobilized several pieces of equipment from the site. As such, the NDIA has notified the insurance company providing bonds on this project, and a file on the current situation has been sent to the Office of the Attorney General for advice on the way forward.

“The Ministry and the NDIA remain committed to delivering on projects aimed at improving the country’s drainage and irrigation needs. While it is not welcomed, contractors have been known to disregard their contractual obligations, thus hampering development in a number of critical sectors,” NDIA stated.

Meanwhile, the NDIA mentioned, “It is interesting to note that Mr. Mahipaul failed to respond to the fire pump engines that were purchased by his party APNU/AFC when they were in government. This has caused Guyanese Taxpayers Millions of US dollars.”

Notably, this publication has reported that Mahipaul’s comment was triggered by a Department of Public Information (DPI) press release which reported that the Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha visited one of the pump stations under construction at Canal Number One, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The DPI release stated that the $650 million pump station is slated for completion within three months while noting that the development is part of a broader initiative to enhance D&I infrastructure in the region, which also includes projects at Belle Vue, A-Line sluice, and Meten-Meer-Zorg.

According to DPI, Minister Mustapha inspected the Canal Number One pump station last Saturday where he announced the project’s completion date, among other interventions.

A total of 19 pump stations are under construction nationwide and Minister Mustapha said he is optimistic about the operationalisation of these pump stations by mid-2025.

Apart from the ongoing construction and rehabilitation of existing drainage and irrigation infrastructure, the government also plans to replicate the success of the Hope Canal at East Coast Demerara (ECD), across Regions Three, Five, and Six.

“We also will be building a Hope-like canal in this area by the B-Line structure. It is a mega project that will help to drain the system. This area is a large agricultural area for us and we are trying to put systems in place to mitigate flooding in the future,” the agriculture minister underscored.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the NDIA, Lionel Wordsworth, emphasised that these projects represent a nationwide comprehensive drainage improvement programme. He said works will also advance on pump stations at Charity, Cottage, Cozier, Jimbo Grove, and Letter Kenny, with additional investments planned for pump stations at Chesney, Farm, Grove South, and Little Diamond. Further, several other drainage improvement projects in various communities are currently in the tendering stage.