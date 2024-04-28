$295M worth of ganja, shotguns found in Berbice

Latest update April 28th, 2024 1:33 AM
Apr 28, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Friday unearthed a quantity of cannabis with a street value of $295, 171, 562, a 12-gauge shotgun and a semi-automatic gun along with other illegal items during an eradication exercise in the Berbice River.
The eradication exercise took place between 04:00h and 11:00h.
The ranks also discovered two makeshift camps and dried cannabis plants (weighing about 200lbs) as well as 40lbs of cannabis seeds.
The two camps and all the cannabis plants were destroyed by fire.
The ranks spotted a male running from a house into some bushes as they proceeded up the Berbice River to Fort Nassau. The ranks chased the man, but he made good his escape.
A search was conducted in the said house where several items were found. Among the items found were one 12-guage shotgun, 125 cartridges, six bulky parcels wrapped with transparent plastic and one brown salt bag all containing leaves, seeds and stems of suspected cannabis.
Additionally, four hundred dry cannabis plants were found in the ceiling of the house. They were all destroyed by fire.
Furthermore, the bulky parcels, the firearms and all the firearm components were taken to the Central Police Station where they were photographed, marked, sealed and lodged.
The suspected cannabis was weighed and amounted to 54 pounds, police said.
ExxonM now warning us of a potential Tsunami and your leaders busy approving oil project
Apr 28, 2024Milo U18 Schools Football Tournament… …Waramuri attempts to outrun Chase’s Academic Kaieteur Sports – The 10th Edition of the Petra/Milo Schools Under-18 Football Championship reaches its...
Apr 28, 2024
Apr 28, 2024
Apr 28, 2024
Apr 28, 2024
Apr 28, 2024
Kaieteur News – At a recent press conference Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, made a startling revelation. He indicated... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On April 10, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]