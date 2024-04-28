$295M worth of ganja, shotguns found in Berbice

Kaieteur News – Ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Friday unearthed a quantity of cannabis with a street value of $295, 171, 562, a 12-gauge shotgun and a semi-automatic gun along with other illegal items during an eradication exercise in the Berbice River.

The eradication exercise took place between 04:00h and 11:00h.

The ranks also discovered two makeshift camps and dried cannabis plants (weighing about 200lbs) as well as 40lbs of cannabis seeds.

The two camps and all the cannabis plants were destroyed by fire.

The ranks spotted a male running from a house into some bushes as they proceeded up the Berbice River to Fort Nassau. The ranks chased the man, but he made good his escape.

A search was conducted in the said house where several items were found. Among the items found were one 12-guage shotgun, 125 cartridges, six bulky parcels wrapped with transparent plastic and one brown salt bag all containing leaves, seeds and stems of suspected cannabis.

Additionally, four hundred dry cannabis plants were found in the ceiling of the house. They were all destroyed by fire.

Furthermore, the bulky parcels, the firearms and all the firearm components were taken to the Central Police Station where they were photographed, marked, sealed and lodged.

The suspected cannabis was weighed and amounted to 54 pounds, police said.