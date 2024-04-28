Latest update April 28th, 2024 1:33 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

$295M worth of ganja, shotguns found in Berbice

Apr 28, 2024 News

Cannabis, firearms and ammunition found

Cannabis, firearms and ammunition found

Kaieteur News – Ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Friday unearthed a quantity of cannabis with a street value of $295, 171, 562, a 12-gauge shotgun and a semi-automatic gun along with other illegal items during an eradication exercise in the Berbice River.

The eradication exercise took place between 04:00h and 11:00h.

The ranks also discovered two makeshift camps and dried cannabis plants (weighing about 200lbs) as well as 40lbs of cannabis seeds.

The two camps and all the cannabis plants were destroyed by fire.

The ranks spotted a male running from a house into some bushes as they proceeded up the Berbice River to Fort Nassau. The ranks chased the man, but he made good his escape.

A search was conducted in the said house where several items were found. Among the items found were one 12-guage shotgun, 125 cartridges, six bulky parcels wrapped with transparent plastic and one brown salt bag all containing leaves, seeds and stems of suspected cannabis.

Additionally, four hundred dry cannabis plants were found in the ceiling of the house. They were all destroyed by fire.

Furthermore, the bulky parcels, the firearms and all the firearm components were taken to the Central Police Station where they were photographed, marked, sealed and lodged.

The suspected cannabis was weighed and amounted to 54 pounds, police said.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

ExxonM now warning us of a potential Tsunami and your leaders busy approving oil project

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Title hunt climaxes today at MoE ground

Title hunt climaxes today at MoE ground

Apr 28, 2024

Milo U18 Schools Football Tournament… …Waramuri attempts to outrun Chase’s Academic Kaieteur Sports – The 10th Edition of the Petra/Milo Schools Under-18 Football Championship reaches its...
Read More
Nepal earn historic win over Windies ‘A’ in 1st T20

Nepal earn historic win over Windies...

Apr 28, 2024

Trafalgar, East Bank Gunners, Big Ballers earn semifinal tickets

Trafalgar, East Bank Gunners, Big Ballers earn...

Apr 28, 2024

New Archery Club ‘Oasis Archers’ affiliates with AG

New Archery Club ‘Oasis Archers’ affiliates...

Apr 28, 2024

Dolphin Secondary School Benefits From GGA/Nexgen Golf’s Equipment Donation 

Dolphin Secondary School Benefits From GGA/Nexgen...

Apr 28, 2024

More PE Students onboard GGA programme, as preparations heighten for this year’s exams 

More PE Students onboard GGA programme, as...

Apr 28, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]