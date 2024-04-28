MOE partners with World Bank to modernize TVET sector

Latest update April 28th, 2024 1:33 AM
Apr 28, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education (MOE) has announced its collaboration with the World Bank to modernise the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector in Guyana. This initiative aims to align TVET programs with current and future labor market demands, spanning both secondary and post-secondary education levels.
A key component of this partnership is the implementation of a tracer study, conducted in conjunction with the Council for TVET. The tracer study seeks to assess the employment status and evaluate the quality of education received by TVET graduates twelve months after completing their programs. It will encompass graduates from various vocational streams, including the Secondary Competency Certificate Program (SCCP) and the Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) program, as well as graduates from public post-secondary TVET institutions.
To ensure the success and comprehensiveness of this study, the Ministry has enlisted the expertise of Groupe Cayambe, a distinguished consultancy firm. Cayambe will conduct a series of surveys, focus groups, and individual meetings with key stakeholders to gather valuable insights and feedback.
The Ministry emphasises the importance of stakeholders’ involvement in this endeavor. Organizations are encouraged to provide their contact information for their focal points to facilitate communication and collaboration.
Moreover, for inquiries or to share contact details, please contact Deputy Chief Education Officer Technical, Dr. Ritesh Tularam, at [email protected] or by phone at +592-231-8815.
MOE extended its gratitude to all stakeholders for their support and cooperation in advancing the TVET sector, ensuring its alignment with the needs of our evolving labour market.
ExxonM now warning us of a potential Tsunami and your leaders busy approving oil project
Apr 28, 2024Milo U18 Schools Football Tournament… …Waramuri attempts to outrun Chase’s Academic Kaieteur Sports – The 10th Edition of the Petra/Milo Schools Under-18 Football Championship reaches its...
Apr 28, 2024
Apr 28, 2024
Apr 28, 2024
Apr 28, 2024
Apr 28, 2024
Kaieteur News – At a recent press conference Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, made a startling revelation. He indicated... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On April 10, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]