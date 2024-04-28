MOE partners with World Bank to modernize TVET sector

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education (MOE) has announced its collaboration with the World Bank to modernise the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector in Guyana. This initiative aims to align TVET programs with current and future labor market demands, spanning both secondary and post-secondary education levels.

A key component of this partnership is the implementation of a tracer study, conducted in conjunction with the Council for TVET. The tracer study seeks to assess the employment status and evaluate the quality of education received by TVET graduates twelve months after completing their programs. It will encompass graduates from various vocational streams, including the Secondary Competency Certificate Program (SCCP) and the Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) program, as well as graduates from public post-secondary TVET institutions.

To ensure the success and comprehensiveness of this study, the Ministry has enlisted the expertise of Groupe Cayambe, a distinguished consultancy firm. Cayambe will conduct a series of surveys, focus groups, and individual meetings with key stakeholders to gather valuable insights and feedback.

The Ministry emphasises the importance of stakeholders’ involvement in this endeavor. Organizations are encouraged to provide their contact information for their focal points to facilitate communication and collaboration.

Moreover, for inquiries or to share contact details, please contact Deputy Chief Education Officer Technical, Dr. Ritesh Tularam, at [email protected] or by phone at +592-231-8815.

MOE extended its gratitude to all stakeholders for their support and cooperation in advancing the TVET sector, ensuring its alignment with the needs of our evolving labour market.