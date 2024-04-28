Title hunt climaxes today at MoE ground

Milo U18 Schools Football Tournament…

…Waramuri attempts to outrun Chase’s Academic

Kaieteur Sports – The 10th Edition of the Petra/Milo Schools Under-18 Football Championship reaches its climax today at the Ministry of Education ground. The tournament is poised to witness exhilarating clashes as Georgetown’s Chase’s Academic Foundation squares off against Waramuri Primary Top from region one for the coveted title. Meanwhile, President’s College (PC) will engage in a battle with Dolphin Secondary for the third-place honour.

The journey to the final has been nothing short of electrifying. Chase’s Academic Foundation stormed into the ultimate showdown with a resounding 4-0 triumph over PC, stamping their authority as formidable contenders. Conversely, Waramuri Top displayed tactical prowess, orchestrating a remarkable comeback from a 2-0 deficit against Dolphin in the first half to force a 2-2 draw at the end of regulation time. Their impeccable will saw them clinch victory with a 4-3 triumph in the penalty shootout, earning them a well-deserved spot in the final against Chase’s Academic Foundation.

Yesterday, the Petra Organisation set the stage for the impending clash with the customary face-off exercise at the Brandsville Hotel. Captains and coaches engaged in a cordial exchange with organisers and media representatives, reflecting the eager anticipation surrounding today’s final showdown.

Captain and leading goal scorer of Chase’s Academic Foundation, Bryan Wharton, lauded the tournament’s platform for young talents to shine. Expressing confidence in his team’s abilities, he acknowledged Waramuri’s impressive form but affirmed their readiness to rise to the challenge and clinch victory.

Echoing similar sentiments, Waramuri’s captain, Odel Homes, exuded confidence in his team’s capabilities, vowing to deliver an enthralling performance and emerge victorious. With both sides brimming with confidence, spectators can anticipate a riveting clash of skills and strategies.

The action kicks off at 5:00 p.m. with the third-place playoff between Dolphin Secondary and PC, leading up to the pinnacle event at 7:00 p.m. where Chase’s Academic Foundation and Waramuri Top will battle for supremacy.

The stakes are high, with the tournament winners set to claim the $300,000 cash prize along with medals and the prestigious trophy. Runner-up and third and fourth place finishers will also be rewarded handsomely, with all prize money contributing towards projects at the respective schools.

The tournament is sponsored by Massy Distribution under the Nestle ‘MILO’ brand and endorsed by the Ministry of Education with approval from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), the tournament enjoys unwavering support from various entities, including the Ministry of Sport, Ministry of Local Government, Yellow Steel Inc., and MVP Sports.