$233M in payment vouchers unaccounted for by Region 5 RDC-AG Report

Kaieteur News – In his 2022 report, Auditor General, Deodat Sharma flagged multiple discrepancies at various government agencies, including the Region Five Regional Democratic Council (RDC) where a total of $233.108M in payment vouchers for last year have not been accounted for.

The report noted that the regional administration “was in breach of Section 30 of the Audit Act 2004, in that payment vouchers totaling $233.108M were not presented for audit.”

As a result of this, it could not have been determined as to “the propriety of payments or whether value was received for the monies spent.” The payment vouchers were part of the documents requested to be reviewed by the Auditor General’s office; the absence of the documents hindered the auditing process.

In response to the audit findings, the Region Five administration said that it will work with its Sub-Treasury Department to have all the payment vouchers presented for audit scrutiny in the future. To this end, the Auditor General office has recommended that the region be in full compliance with the Audit Act 2004 and present the payment vouchers requested for examination.

Meanwhile, the report also highlighted that audits of spending by the Region Five RDC last year also found that $64,818 were over paid to employees, while a total of $420,926 was overpaid to agencies as salary deductions, and have still not being recovered.

The regional administration noted that efforts are being made to recover the funds from both the employees as well as the agencies.