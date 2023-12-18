Latest update December 18th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

$233M in payment vouchers unaccounted for by Region 5 RDC-AG Report

Dec 18, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – In his 2022 report, Auditor General, Deodat Sharma flagged multiple discrepancies at various government agencies, including the Region Five Regional Democratic Council (RDC) where a total of $233.108M in payment vouchers for last year have not been accounted for.

The report noted that the regional administration “was in breach of Section 30 of the Audit Act 2004, in that payment vouchers totaling $233.108M were not presented for audit.”

As a result of this, it could not have been determined as to “the propriety of payments or whether value was received for the monies spent.” The payment vouchers were part of the documents requested to be reviewed by the Auditor General’s office; the absence of the documents hindered the auditing process.

In response to the audit findings, the Region Five administration said that it will work with its Sub-Treasury Department to have all the payment vouchers presented for audit scrutiny in the future. To this end, the Auditor General office has recommended that the region be in full compliance with the Audit Act 2004 and present the payment vouchers requested for examination.

Meanwhile, the report also highlighted that audits of spending by the Region Five RDC last year also found that $64,818 were over paid to employees, while a total of $420,926 was overpaid to agencies as salary deductions, and have still not being recovered.

The regional administration noted that efforts are being made to recover the funds from both the employees as well as the agencies.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 15, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

PLEADING WITH PRES. ALI FOR A CHRISTMAS GIFT

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Guyana’s National Powerlifting champion sets New Records.

Guyana’s National Powerlifting champion sets New Records.

Dec 18, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s 74 kg Powerlifting champion, Dominic Tyrrell, moved up in weight class to 83 kg to compete at the ‘Silent Worker Meet Winter Edition’ in Lyon, France on Sunday,...
Read More
GCB congratulates new BCB president

GCB congratulates new BCB president

Dec 18, 2023

Ink Plus supports day of sports in Wakenaam

Ink Plus supports day of sports in Wakenaam

Dec 18, 2023

Chase’s Academic, St Benedict’s, Clarendon College and VWO-4 into semis – Finalists to be decided tomorrow

Chase’s Academic, St Benedict’s, Clarendon...

Dec 18, 2023

Pacaraima Golden Suites throws support behind KFC Goodwill Football

Pacaraima Golden Suites throws support behind KFC...

Dec 18, 2023

WI plans ‘still very good’ despite loss, says Powell

WI plans ‘still very good’ despite loss, says...

Dec 18, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]