Bids open to purchase bucket seats for National Track and Field Centre

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport will soon be purchasing bucket seats to install at the National Track and Field Centre located at Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

This was revealed during the recent opening of tenders recently at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).

The ministry issued a tender for the procurement and installation of bucket seats for the sporting facility and a total of six companies submitted bids for the contract.

Below are their companies and their bids:

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport

Procurement and installation of bucket seat at National Track and Field Centre.

Construction of northern boundary fence at the National Stadium Providence.

Completion of asphalting of parking lot at National Track and Field Centre.

Ministry of Legal Affairs

Consultancy for Public Awareness Campaign on Justice Reform in Guyana & Consultancy Monitoring and Evaluation.

Guyana Elections Commission

Provision of security services for January 2024 to December 2024.

Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce

Development of Industrial Estate for Lots 1 to 3.

Ministry of Education

Rehabilitation of Aishalton Secondary School dormitory.

Rehabilitation of fencing and gate, road, and car parks and guard hut at Fellowship.

Rehabilitation of fencing and gate Hopetown.

Upgrading of electrical power distribution network.

Expression of Interest for the procurement of consultancy services (Technical and Vocational Education Training Integrated)

Ministry of Health

Renovation of Office Space.