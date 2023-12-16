Latest update December 16th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Bids open to purchase bucket seats for National Track and Field Centre

Dec 16, 2023 News, Sports

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport will soon be purchasing bucket seats to install at the National Track and Field Centre located at Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

This was revealed during the recent opening of tenders recently at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).

The ministry issued a tender for the procurement and installation of bucket seats for the sporting facility and a total of six companies submitted bids for the contract.

Below are their companies and their bids:

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport

Procurement and installation of bucket seat at National Track and Field Centre.

Construction of northern boundary fence at the National Stadium Providence.

Completion of asphalting of parking lot at National Track and Field Centre.

Ministry of Legal Affairs

Consultancy for Public Awareness Campaign on Justice Reform in Guyana & Consultancy Monitoring and Evaluation.

Guyana Elections Commission

Provision of security services for January 2024 to December 2024.

Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce

Development of Industrial Estate for Lots 1 to 3.

Ministry of Education

Rehabilitation of Aishalton Secondary School dormitory.

Rehabilitation of fencing and gate, road, and car parks and guard hut at Fellowship.

Rehabilitation of fencing and gate Hopetown.

Upgrading of electrical power distribution network.

Expression of Interest for the procurement of consultancy services (Technical and Vocational Education Training Integrated)

Ministry of Health

Renovation of Office Space.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 05, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

LIKE CAT BITE AYUH TONGUE

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Bids open to purchase bucket seats for National Track and Field Centre

Bids open to purchase bucket seats for National Track and Field

Dec 16, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport will soon be purchasing bucket seats to install at the National Track and Field Centre located at Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD)....
Read More
Windies have a chance to clinch series today

Windies have a chance to clinch series today

Dec 16, 2023

MCYS/NSC/Fitness Express GAPLF Senior Nationals is set for tomorrow

MCYS/NSC/Fitness Express GAPLF Senior Nationals...

Dec 16, 2023

Chase’s Academic to tackle Clarendon College today

Chase’s Academic to tackle Clarendon College...

Dec 16, 2023

Inter Club U15 Cricket Competition gets underway in Berbice this weekend

Inter Club U15 Cricket Competition gets underway...

Dec 16, 2023

Big Man Cricket-Gy invites Teams/Clubs to register for O-40s, O-50s nationwide Tournaments

Big Man Cricket-Gy invites Teams/Clubs to...

Dec 16, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • The meeting

    Kaieteur News – One should not expect too much from the talks which are likely to take place today in St. Vincent and... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]