Bids open to purchase bucket seats for National Track and Field Centre

Latest update December 16th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport will soon be purchasing bucket seats to install at the National Track and Field Centre located at Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD).
This was revealed during the recent opening of tenders recently at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).
The ministry issued a tender for the procurement and installation of bucket seats for the sporting facility and a total of six companies submitted bids for the contract.
Below are their companies and their bids:
