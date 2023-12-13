7 State agencies allocated billions have not been audited for several years – AG Report

Kaieteur News – The Auditor General (AG), Deodat Sharma in his 2022 Report has flagged the breach of the Fiscal Management and Accountability Act by seven state agencies under the remit of the Office of the President. These agencies have not been audited for several years.

According to the report, The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), National Parks Commission, Guyana Lands & Survey Commission, Institute of Applied Science and Technology, Guyana Office for Investment, Protected Areas Commission and Wildlife Management Authority are subject to separate financial audit and reporting.

It was explained that a total of $2.660 billion was budgeted for Subsidies and Contributions to Local Organisations. There was a supplementary allotment of $11.756M along with an allotment transfer that revised the total funds to $2.631 billion.

The Auditor General pointed out that the Appropriation Accounts totaling $2.6 billion was expended as at 31 December 2022. Included in the sum of $2.660 billion, were amounts totaling $2.347 billion which was released to the seven entities under the control of the Office of the President.

The AG highlighted that these agencies continue to breach Sections 80 (3) and 80 (4) of the Fiscal Management and Accountability Act of 2003 by failing to have their accounts laid in the National Assembly and submissions of Financial Statements for audit in a timely manner.

The EPA, a key agency in Guyana’s oil and gas sector has not been audited since 2018. On the other hand, the National Parks Commission has not been audited for 14 years, as the last audit was conducted since 2008.

The Office of the President (OP) in response to the AG’s findings indicated that the Heads of these Agencies were repeatedly engaged on the issue. OP also committed to working with the agencies to ensure all accounts are brought up to date and the audited reports laid in the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Audit Office recommended that the Office of the President continues to follow-up with the defaulting agencies to have the outstanding Financial Statements submitted for audit and ensure that all outstanding audited accounts are laid in the National Assembly in a timely manner.