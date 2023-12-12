Latest update December 12th, 2023 12:59 AM

DNA test confirms burnt remains found in car is that of Bel Air woman

Dec 12, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) testing has confirmed that the burnt remains of a woman which was found in a car just at the back of Swan Village, Soesdyke-Linden last month, is that of Nirvana Algu of Bel Air.

Kaieteur News had previously reported that on November 12, the police were alerted that a car burst into flames at the Swan area to which they responded to immediately. After the fire was extinguished, detectives discovered the human remains in the driver’s seat of the car. Detectives had suspected the remains belong to Algu.

In conducting their investigation, police were able to establish that the vehicle found is a dark-grey Audi registered to an individual by the name of Nirvana Algu, a resident of Bel Air. It was reported that at the scene, detectives found a liquid substance in a bleach bottle which was sent to the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory for testing. Following the discovery, one person was taken into custody for questioning. This publication learnt that the individual and the missing woman are known to each other. Subsequently, an investigation was launched into the matter.

Be thankful for the 4-slice pumpkin salary increase

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

