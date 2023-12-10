CXC awards 2023 regional top performers in CSEC, CAPE

Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) on Thursday awarded the regional top performers at the May-June 2023 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams.

This year the awards ceremony was hosted by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with CXC at the National Cultural Centre (NCC).

The ministry, in a release, said this year Guyana was awarded eight of the awards.

The students from Guyana honoured for their outstanding performance were: Alex Muntaz of Anna Regina Secondary School (CSEC) who copped the Overall Outstanding Achievement, Most Outstanding in Technical/Vocational awards; Siddiq Gafar of the I.S.A Islamic School (CSEC) who copped Most Outstanding in Business; Naila Rahaman of Queen’s College (CSEC) who copped the Most Outstanding in Humanities award; Abigail Stephanas of Queen’s College (CSEC) who received the Most Outstanding in Sciences award, and Naresh Jagnanan of Queen’s College (CAPE) who copped Overall Outstanding Achievement, Most Outstanding in Business Studies (ACCA Award).

Other regional CSEC students who received awards were Meira Wohl of Jamaica’s Campion College who was awarded for Best Short Story; Kayla Wright of Campion College who received an award for Most Outstanding in Principles of Accounts (ACCA Award); Celando Matchevelli of Jamaica’s Manchester High School copped the Most Outstanding award in Visual Arts- Two Dimensional and Deanna Beepath of Trinidad & Tobago’s Rio Claro West Secondary School who the copped Most Outstanding in Visual Arts- Three Dimensional.

In the same category Matthew Dunn of Jamaica’s York Castle High School (CSEC) copped the Most Outstanding award for History; Darius Payne of Trinidad & Tobago’s Naparima College (CAPE) copped the Most Outstanding award in Natural Sciences; and Rishi Rakesh Pokhriyal of St. Maarten Methodist Agogic Centre Comprehensive Secondary Education (CCSLC) was awarded Top Male Performer.

It was also declared on Thursday that the Anna Regina Secondary School on the Essequibo Coast was awarded CXC’s School of the Year 2023.

Delivering remarks at the ceremony, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand stated that the ceremony was not just about recognizing academic excellence but it is about celebrating the power of knowledge, the pursuit of wisdom, and the transformative impact of education.

She noted that the awards presented are not only accolades but are symbols of the potential that resides within each student and the promise of a brighter future for the Caribbean region.

The minister went on to acknowledge the pivotal role played by the dedicated educators, supportive families, and the entire academic community whose unwavering support have been instrumental in helping the students achieve their academic success.

Prime Minister Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips who was present at the event, stated that the success of the awardees serves as a reminder of the immense potential within the Caribbean.

He expressed that Guyana is delighted to host the CXC® Governance Meetings and Regional Awards Ceremony and reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to supporting the Caribbean Examinations Council.

Chairman of CXC, Professor Sir Hillary Beckles and Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of CXC, Dr. Wayne Wesley briefly also delivered brief remarks and congratulated the students for their outstanding achievements.