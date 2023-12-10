Latest update December 10th, 2023 12:59 AM

Charges withdrawn after Chinese national agrees to pay employee

Dec 10, 2023

Kaieteur News – A matter against a Chinese national who appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Friday to answer charges relating to his failure to pay his former employee, was discontinued after the accused agreed to pay the virtual complainant monies he owed him.

Wenguian Zhu, a Chinese national, who resides at 140 Regent Street, Bourda Georgetown, is accused of failing to pay Malachi Agard, a porter whom he employed on a weekly basis, earlier this year. It is alleged that Zhu failed to pay a sum in lieu of leave with pay and also failed to pay the man in lieu of notice termination.

The accused, who was represented by an attorney, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, where the charges were read to him through an interpreter.

During the court proceedings, Zhu indicated to the court that he will pay the Virtual Complainant (VC) the outstanding money he owed him.

To this end, the magistrate withdrew the case and the matter was discontinued.

