CANU, Police find $30M worth of Ganja in boat at Berbice

Dec 10, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Customs Narcotic Unit (CANU) on Friday made a mega ganja bust worth $30M at Number 52 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six. The illicit drugs were found in a boat at a koker.
In a press release, CANU said that members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) assisted in the search.
CANU said at the time of the interception, three persons were seen on the boat but when they saw the ranks they ran away. The lawmen were unable to catch the persons but inside the vessel they found several parcels of ganja that weighed a total of 296 pounds.
Investigations are ongoing.
