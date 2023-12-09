Global Condemnation of Venezuela’s defiance of ICJ orders

Kaieteur News – The international community has expressed strong condemnation for actions taken by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his government with the aim of illegally acquiring Guyana’s Essequibo region.

United Kingdom (UK) Foreign Secretary David Cameron firmly supported Guyana, stating, “I see absolutely no place for unilateral action by Venezuela. It should cease; it is wrong.” He expressed the UK’s commitment to discussions with Guyana and regional leaders to prevent further escalations.

Similarly, the Prime Minister of Bahamas, Philip Davis emphasized The Bahamas’ support for Guyana’s sovereignty, calling Venezuela’s actions retrograde. He demanded that Venezuela respect settled borders and adhere to the ICJ ruling of December 1, 2023.

The Government of Belize expressed deep concern about Venezuela’s decisions, noting that they directly challenge Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Belize reiterated strong support for the ongoing judicial process at the ICJ and emphasized the importance of maintaining Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace.

On Tuesday, Maduro defied the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) order by appointing a governor for Guyana’s Essequibo region, granting concessions in the area and demanding that companies vacate the Essequibo within three months.

The ICJ, in a unanimous decision on December 1, 2023 ordered both Guyana and Venezuela to refrain from actions that could escalate the controversy over the Essequibo. Moreover, the ICJ ordered Venezuela not to take any action that would alter Guyana’s control over its Essequibo region. The provisional order was granted two days prior to Venezuela holding a referendum aimed at garnering support for the acquisition of the Essequibo.

In response, global leaders said they stand in solidarity with Guyana and urged Venezuela to respect established borders, adhere to international law, and engage in peaceful resolution through the ongoing ICJ process.