ICC monitoring Guyana/Venezuela tension ahead of T20 World Cup

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – Tulsa Woodham, Senior Operations Manager at the International Cricket Council has stated that the global cricket governing body is actively monitoring the recent escalation of the Guyana/Venezuela border controversy.

Woodham made these remarks while addressing the media in Barbados while conducting an ICC venue visit to the Kensington Oval, a venue that, like Guyana, is set to host matches during the T20 World Cup from June 4 to June 30.

Tensions between Guyana and Venezuela have been increased since the December 3 referendum initiated by the Nicolas Maduro Government aims to annex the disputed Essequibo region.

Woodham stated that ensuring a secure T20 World Cup is of utmost importance to the ICC, adding that they will continue to monitor the situation.

A team from the ICC is scheduled to visit Guyana next week to inspect the Guyana National Stadium. While in Guyana, they are expected to meet with representatives of the Government of Guyana. It also expected that areas of security and other measures will be discussed.

Since the referendum, the Venezuelan president has amplified his claims to the area under dispute since 1899, highlighting several measures which he intends to take, to act on what he believes is the will of the people of his country.

Maduro activated an Integral Social Attention Plan for the entire population of Guayana Esequiba that includes a Census and the opening of an Administrative Service for Identification, Migration and Immigration (SAIME) office for the delivery of identification cards to the population based in Tumeremo, an area some 63 miles of Guyana in Venezuela.

He also outlined a course of action for the exploration and exploitation of gas, oil, and mining in the area that makes up two-thirds of Guyana, which is home to six of its ten administrative regions.

Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali has since used all available avenues to dispel Venezuela’s aggression, especially since the International Court of Justice ICJ ruled that the Maduro Administration should refrain from taking any action that would jeopardize Guyana’s current control over Essequibo.

In the latest development, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will today consider Guyana’s request for intervention into Venezuela’s violation of the ICJ order which prohibits that country from taking any action against Guyana’s administration and control of the Essequibo region.

Additionally, in collaboration with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), the U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) announced that it will conduct flight operations within Guyana on December 7.

The exercise, as stated by the U.S. Embassy in Georgetown, builds upon routine engagement and operations to enhance the security partnership between the United States and Guyana and to strengthen regional cooperation. In addition to this exercise, USSOUTHCOM will continue its collaboration with the GDF in the areas of disaster preparedness, aerial and maritime security, and countering transnational criminal organizations.

The U.S. has pledged to continue its commitment as Guyana’s trusted security partner and to promote regional cooperation and interoperability.

However, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, said on X (formerly Twitter), that the U.S. announcement was an unfortunate provocation “in favour of ExxonMobil in Guyana is another step in the wrong direction…we will not be diverted from our future actions for the recovery of the Essequibo.”