Guyana Govt. will never accept any law Venezuela passes in “Kangaroo Congress” to govern Essequibo

Dec 08, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Borderline Facts Pt 8

By Kiana Wilburg

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has assured that his government will never accept any law Venezuela passes in its “Kangaroo Congress” to govern the Essequibo Region.

The term “Kangaroo Congress” refers to a court that ignores recognised standards of law or justice.

The Guyanese official said any law that is passed by such a court has no standing in international law, nor will it ever be respected or accepted by the people of Guyana and its government.

The Guyanese leader told local journalists on Thursday during a press conference that such a move by Venezuela’s President, Nicolas Maduro is in defiance of the binding orders of the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The World Court had told Venezuela on December 1, 2023, that it should not take any action that would alter Guyana’s control over the Essequibo Region.

Though 89 percent of the voting population turned its back on his sham referendum, Maduro still announced a number of brazen steps he will take towards annexation. These include instructions to his parliament for the creation of an organic law to establish a full government system for Essequibo.

In response, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo said: “…We don’t accept it. It is just another one of his propaganda documents.”

The Vice President also noted another measure announced by Maduro which pertains to instructions for the creation of two divisions: PDVSA Esequibo and CVG Esequibo. Both would be responsible for the exploration and exploitation of gas, oil and mining in the Essequibo region.

Dr. Jagdeo said this measure is not just egregious but proves that Maduro cannot be trusted. He recalled that many world leaders told Guyanese officials that Maduro made it clear he is not interested in an invasion of any kind.

Dr. Jagdeo said Maduro’s announcement of exploration plans clearly contradicts when he communicated to those leaders. He said it is also viewed as an attempt to alter the situation on the ground, contrary to the ICJ’s order.

The Vice President said Maduro has therefore revealed to the world what his true intentions are. “He has proven himself to be untrustworthy,” the chief policy-maker for the oil sector said, adding, “Guyanese authorities will do everything in their power to defend the nation’s territorial integrity.”

