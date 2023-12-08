Latest update December 8th, 2023 12:59 AM

Flags to be flown at half mast

Dec 08, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday advised the public that the Golden Arrow Head and National Institution flags are to be flown at Half Mast until further notice. The Ministry’s notice follows reports that five occupants of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Bell412 helicopter which disappeared on Wednesday between Arau and Ekereku in Region Seven on Wednesday died after the aircraft crashed in the jungle.

Those confirmed dead are Lieutenant Colonel Michael Charles, Colonel Michael Shaoud, Lieutenant Colonel Shaun Welcome, Staff Sergeant Jason Khan and Brigadier (Ret’d) Gary Beaton.

Lieutenant Andio Michael Crawford and Corporal Dwayne Johnson survived the crash.

