Police accused of helping businessman to break employee’s hand

Kaieteur News – A police officer attached to the Yarrowkabra Police Outpost, Linden/Soesdyke Highway on Monday allegedly aided a man to break his employee’s hand over a stolen hose.

The employee, identified as 48-year-old Peter Grannum of Yarrowkabra Back Road told Kaieteur News that he was attacked around 16:00 hrs while “easing his bowels”.

Grannum said that his employer would pay him a $1000 a day to water his plants and Monday morning was no different.

“Yesterday I went over to his property and I see he hose missing and the pipe break so I call him and tell him and tell he that he hose gone away from hay,” Grannum said.

His employer whom he identified only as “Yarri” (correct name provided) reportedly expressed shock that his hose was stolen and told Grannum that he will call him back in 30 minutes.

The employer did return a call to Grannum. It was during his conversation with Grannum that he indicated that a police officer will be sent to the location to extract some finger prints.

Grannum said that he did continue to do anymore work that day and stayed at his home a short way from his boss’ property while waiting for the police to arrive.

However, the rank arrived around 16:00 hrs when he (Grannum) was using the washroom.

“The toilet was in the yard so I see them when them walking in and I seh officer yall come fuh tek the fingerprint aright a gon be with yall just now,” recalled Grannum.

Grannum said that the policeman responded “no a come fuh you, you did simple larceny, you thief a hose.”

After hearing the police’s statement, Grannum said he immediately exited the toilet where he and his employer were standing at his gate.

“Right away I tell he [the policeman] no you can’t come fuh me. I does wuk with that man,” Grannum said while adding that he even approached his boss and said “you ain’t tell he I does work for you budday. Look how much thing you does left me in charge of. Sling of cement all kind of thing and I never thief from you”.

His employer reportedly ignored him and the policeman demanded that he return with them to the police station. Grannum, however, reportedly refused while telling the policeman that he was half naked and innocent.

Grannum told Kaieteur News that as he was climbing his stairs, the policeman who was in uniform but had taken off his badge, grabbed him from behind and vice him.

He alleged that he was dragged down the flight of stairs while his employer and a co-worker attacked him with a baton.

The man said that his boss lashed him twice to his head before attacking his body.

“I begin to pass out and like when the police realize like I blacking out from the vice he low me down to the ground,” Grannum claimed.

The injured man said that the three men then began cuffing and kicking him to his body.

“The boss then come and lash me to ma hand and break it,” he continued.

Grannum said he recall being lifted by the men and placed into the tray of the police pick-up after which he was taken to the Yarrowkabra police station.

When Grannum arrived, he recalled that an officer at the police station was arguing with the rank that helped beat him up.

“I hear the man at the station telling he, “Yall can bring this man hay like this man, I send yall fuh bring this man fuh questioning nah beat he up like this,” Grannum alleged while adding that the men were forced to take him to the closest hospital for medical help.

He was treated for a fractured left arm and has since lodged a complaint against the rank at the Guyana Police Force’s headquarters at Eve Leary, Georgetown.

Investigations are ongoing.

The Yarrowkabra police outpost