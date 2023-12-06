‘Guyana doing everything to ensure the Region remains a zone of peace’ – Pres. Ali tells CBS News

…encourages Venezuela to abide by international law

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Tuesday, during an interview with CBS News, reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to a peaceful resolution to the Guyana-Venezuela border controversy.

President Ali said, “Now, this is an important issue for us in this region because we want this region to remain a zone of peace. This is an important part of the Western Hemisphere.”

The Head of State highlighted the strong support Guyana has been receiving from the Organization of American States (OAS), the Commonwealth group of countries, and CARICOM leaders.

President Ali highlighted diplomatic efforts with key nations, including the United States, India, and Cuba that have close ties with Venezuela, to encourage Venezuela to act responsibly and avoid actions that could disrupt the peace in the region.

While expressing the preference for a diplomatic resolution at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), President Ali acknowledged the necessity of preparing for potential challenges. He outlined Guyana’s vigilance, which includes constant monitoring of Venezuela’s actions, military preparedness in collaboration with allies, and a commitment to defending Guyana’s territorial integrity, particularly the Essequibo region.

Ali told CBS, “But we are also preparing for the worst-case scenario. We are preparing with our allies, with our friends, to ensure that we are in a position to defend what is ours, that’s the Essequibo.”

“We don’t believe that Venezuela would act in this reckless way. But if they do act in this reckless way, we are already cooperating with friends within the region. We have defence cooperation with the United States of America. We are working closely with SOUTHCOM,” he added.

Moreover, President Ali explained that Guyana has embarked on educating the world with the facts on the Guyana/Venezuela border controversy.

In 1899 the border between Guyana (then British Guiana) and Venezuela was settled via an Arbitral Award which saw the participation of both countries. President Ali highlighted, “They both agreed on the border. The border was then enacted in Venezuela local laws, and also stamps were produced with the borders as it exists today.”

Ali continued that it was when Guyana was about to gain independence when Venezuela raised a controversy. Thereafter, he said, “the Geneva Agreement was entered into. In that agreement, it provided that if the controversy could not have been settled between the parties, then the United Nations Secretary General would determine the mechanism to settle that and the mechanism that was determined by the United Nations Secretary General was the ICJ and that is where we believe this matter must be settled.”

In March 2018, Guyana initiated legal proceedings against Venezuela in relation to the border controversy.

While Venezuela has been saying that it does not accept the ICJ’s jurisdiction over the border controversy – addressing misconceptions, President Ali highlighted Venezuela’s previous engagement with the ICJ on the issue of jurisdiction, refuting claims that they do not recognize or participate in ICJ proceedings.

“They have already gone to the ICJ to seek a ruling on the jurisdiction of the court, and the court ruled twice in favor of Guyana,” the President underscored.

The Head of State noted that Venezuela is faced with many challenges, political challenges, democratic challenges, and challenges within the society.

He added, “Many believe that this is a distraction… but we are taking this very seriously because of the narrative that is coming out of Venezuela, the threat that comes out of Venezuela and recently, Venezuela opened defiance of the International Court of Justice when the leaders there basically said they will not adhere to the orders of the ICJ.”

To this end, Ali reiterated Guyana’s commitment to ensure a peaceful zone and encourage Venezuela to do same, and abide by international law.