‘Any reckless action by Venezuela Govt. will lead to dire consequences for the already struggling nation’ – President Ali tells BBC

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali told the BBC on Monday that any action taken by Venezuela following its referendum can result in dire consequences for that country’s struggling population.

The President said that he is concerned that “any reckless and adventurous action” can lead to more displacement of the Venezuelan people, which can also create added pressures on migration and other issues within the region. “I am concerned that Venezuela can indeed follow up the rhetoric and the narrative and act in a reckless manner. This is concerning because, already we have a dangerous situation in Venezuela, where the people are suffering as a result of the type of governance…Where the respect for the rule of law, democracy, and all these things are threatened,” the Guyanese Leader said.

Ali noted that while Venezuela appears resolute on following through with its plans, Guyana’s response will continue to adhere to international law, which respects the dignity of people and leads to the continuation of peace within the region. “As a country, we are not taking this for granted. We are not taking the narrative out of Venezuela for granted. That is why we have been working with our neighbours, friends, CARICOM, Commonwealth, the OAS…They have all issued very strong statements and called on Venezuela to respect the rule of law and the order of the ICJ,” stressed President Ali.

Last Friday, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday ordered Venezuela not to take any action that would alter Guyana’s control over its Essequibo region, but did not specifically ban Venezuela from holding its referendum, which was held on Sunday.

Guyana had approached the World Court last month after the Venezuelan Government took a decision to put the issue to a national vote upon which the country promises to act and possibly annex two-thirds of Guyana’s territory. Guyana sought protective orders that would effectively halt parts of the vote, aimed at paving the way for Venezuela to annex the Essequibo region. Those orders were granted and Venezuelan concluded its referendum on Sunday, with a small fraction of its over 20 million population participating in the national referendum.