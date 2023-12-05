Search intensifies for missing fishermen

– GDF alerts Caribbean counterparts to be on look out

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has intensified its search to locate the four fishermen who have been missing for quite some time and has now been targeting the shoreline within our territorial waters.

They have alerted their Caribbean counterparts to be on the lookout for the missing men. In a statement on Monday the GDF said, their vessels to date have covered an area measuring over 9000 nautical square miles, and “the Coast Guard have alerted its Caribbean counterparts through the Regional Security System (RSS) to be vigilant for any possible sightings.”

According to the statement “The Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard Search and Rescue teams are actively escalating their daily sea patrols in a dedicated effort to locate the fishing vessel “ASEYAH One” which went missing on November 16th, 2023.”

They went on to say that: “in accordance with the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) the Coast Guard highest priority is the safety of the crew aboard the missing vessel. Operations have been concentrated within Guyana’s maritime space spanning from the Demerara River to the Waini River Mouth, covering the maritime boundary in the North West Region. Vessel operations have also extended to target the shoreline in our territorial waters.”

Vessels in the region including the Transport and Harbours Department (North West Ferry) have collaborated, and are on high alert keeping an eye out for the fishing vessel. “The fishing vessel “ASEYAH One” along with its four crew members was last seen on November 16th 2023 departing to assist a distressed vessel.” It is important to note that the distressed vessel they set out to assist, has long since returned to port.

“The Guyana Defence Force remains dedicated to the search and rescuing mission, deploying all available resources and collaborating with regional partners to ensure a comprehensive and cooperative efforts.” The Force did note that as updates are made available, they will be provided.

Missing are Hazrat Razack called “Denno” of Lot 742 Belle West Canal No.2, West Bank Demerara (WBD), Cyscil Persaud called “Dallas” of Sisters Village, WBD, Vickram Singh, of Long Pond, Wales, WBD, and Worrin Yipsam called “Powas” of Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD). The men left on November 16 in a red boat called ‘Aseyah One’, and have not been seen or heard from since. Their loved ones fear the worst since the fishing vessel they had gone to rescue returned to shore on November 25th, 2023. The crew told them that they had not seen the men and were rescued by another fishing vessel.