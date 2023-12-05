Govt. to use IDB loan to set up water supply systems for Hinterland schools

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education is looking to utilise an Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) loan to rehabilitate or construct water supply systems for secondary schools and dormitories in Regions One, Nine, Seven and Eight.

In its invitation for bids, the ministry had stated that the government had received a loan from IDB toward the cost of the “Support to Safety Nets for Vulnerable Populations Affected by Coronavirus in Guyana” and intends to use part of the proceeds for this project.

It was reported in the media that back in December 2020, the government had received US$30.4 million under the Support to Safety Nets for Vulnerable Populations Affected by Coronavirus in Guyana project. The IDB had reported that under this project, it has two main components: social protection and support for educational continuity.

In the education component, IDB had explained back in December 2020 that the operation will finance actions to mitigate the effects of school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for their reopening, including: the development of educational content for radio and TV for students in nursery, primary and secondary schools; the distribution of pedagogical materials such as textbooks and curricular guides for teachers; water supply improvement solutions including the installation of water pumps and storage tanks; and debt relief for public university students.

During the opening of tenders just recently, it was revealed that works in Region Nine have been divided into four lots (Lots 9 to 12) and will cost an estimated $168,222,921. Works in Region Eight have been divided into three lots (Lots 7 to 9) and will cost $62,781,100 while works in Region Seven would be done in three lots (Lots 4 to 6) and would cost around $51,434,450. Works in Region One have been divided into three lots also (Lots 1 to 3) to the tune of $60,884,200.

Ministry of Education

Rehabilitation/ construction of water supply systems at secondary school and dormitories in Region Nine

Rehabilitation/ construction of water supply systems at secondary school and dormitories in Region Eight.

Rehabilitation/ construction of water supply systems at secondary school and dormitories in Region Seven.

Rehabilitation/ construction of water supply systems at secondary school and dormitories in Region One.