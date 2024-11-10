Encouraging suicide can lead to 10 years’ imprisonment and a $2M Fine – Suicide Prevention Commission

By Christal Yong

kaieteur News- A person who encourages or assists another to commit suicide can face a hefty fine of $2 million and up to 10 years in prison, according to the National Suicide Prevention Commission.

This was revealed on Saturday by Dr. Timothy Morgan, Director of the Mental Health Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), during a reporting mental health and suicide issues workshop for media personnel.

The two-day workshop which was held at Cara Lodge, Quamina Street, Georgetown is a collaboration between the Ministry of Health and Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). The training focused on ethical and responsible reporting practices in relation to mental health and suicide matters. It aims to equip attendees with the necessary knowledge and tools through interactive and guided sessions.

Dr. Morgan explained that the Suicide Prevention Act, passed in November 2022, brought a significant and progressive change by decriminalizing suicide. This important step marks a unique and positive development in Guyana’s approach to mental health and suicide prevention.

“A lot of other Caribbean countries are actually reaching out to Guyana, to follow our model when it comes to decriminalization of suicide,” he said.

Taking that into account, the Suicide Prevention Act was introduced in response to Guyana’s historically high suicide rates. He highlighted that the legislation decriminalized suicide and established the National Suicide Prevention Commission.

Importantly, he stated that the National Suicide Prevention Commission, created by the Suicide Prevention Act, is a multi-sectoral body that includes representatives from various ministries and societal groups. Its goal is to develop public programs to address suicide.

Additionally, the doctor highlighted that research shows that media coverage of suicide can influence prevention efforts, with extensive or sensationalized reporting increasing the risk of imitative behavior, particularly among vulnerable individuals. Proper reporting, he said, is crucial to avoid normalizing suicide or reinforcing harmful myths.

“So the media actually has an important role or pivotal role in suicide prevention, especially when it comes to reporting,” Dr. Morgan said adding that, “It is an offence for any person to assist or encourage another person to commit suicide. Penalty is a fine of $2 million dollars and imprisonment for 10 years.”

He explained that in the modern context of social media, it may seem unlikely that someone would assist or encourage another to commit suicide, but there are incidents such as a Facebook posts where someone expresses wanting to die, and persons commented, “go kill yourself” or “if you really want to do it, then why don’t you.”

Such behavior is an offence under the law, carrying a penalty of up to $2 million in fines and 10 years of imprisonment.

Furthermore, Dr. Morgan disclosed that it is also an offence to report a death by suicide or attempted suicide before it has been approved by the coroner. Violating this provision can result in a fine of $100,000 and up to three months in prison.

Dr. Morgan explained, “… It might be said that ‘oh, this person died by suicide’ but then at the end of the coroner’s report it might be a homicide, it might be something else because there is an investigation that has to be done to determine if it is the person actually died by suicide or by other means.”

He continued, “…They might have persons… using the fact of suicide in covering up homicides and we have seen it as such.”

This said could potentially lead to the concealment of a case, particularly if it involves homicide.

Reporting includes publishing through broadcasting, a newspaper, book, journal, magazine, newsletter or a similar document; or via the internet on any social media platform, the Doctor stated.

It was further explained that the report on a suicide should not include details of the method used, the identity of the deceased or their family members, unless it is in the public’s best interest, consent has been given, or no request has been made to withhold the information.

It should avoid sensationalizing, trivializing, or stigmatizing suicide, as well as sharing unconfirmed information, rumors, or alarming images and headlines.

To this end, the report must include information on appropriate support services, including contact details. Additionally, it was recommended that suicide stories not be placed in prominent locations, such as the front page.

