Motorbike bandits caught on camera robbing delivery driver

Kaieteur News- Police are looking for two motorbike bandits caught on camera robbing a delivery driver in his truck at Cummings Park, Sophia, Georgetown.

Police are yet to issue a statement on the robbery but information reaching Kaieteur News suggests that a public-spirited citizen saw the bandits attacking the man with a knife.

That individual secretly took a photo of the bandits with hopes of assisting investigators.

The delinquents pulled up to the truck and the pillion rider held the driver at knife-point relieving him of his valuables.