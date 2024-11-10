Motorbike bandits caught on camera robbing delivery driver 

Latest update November 10th, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 10, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- Police are looking for two motorbike bandits caught on camera robbing a delivery driver in his truck at Cummings Park, Sophia, Georgetown.
Police are yet to issue a statement on the robbery but information reaching Kaieteur News suggests that a public-spirited citizen saw the bandits attacking the man with a knife.
That individual secretly took a photo of the bandits with hopes of assisting investigators.
The delinquents pulled up to the truck and the pillion rider held the driver at knife-point relieving him of his valuables.
