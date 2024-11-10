Latest update November 10th, 2024 1:00 AM

Swift action by GFS prevents major destruction at Fireside Suites

Nov 10, 2024 News

The aftermath of the fire (Swift action by GFS prevents major destruction at Fireside Suites)

Kaieteur News- Swift action by the members of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) prevented the complete destruction of Fireside Suites located on Garnett Street, Georgetown.

The fire of unknown origin reportedly began in the roof section of the building on Saturday afternoon. Kaietuer News understands that the fire began in a storage unit at the small hotel between 14:45h and 14:50h

During an interview with reporters, a Dominican national said that he saw the fire on the hotel’s roof after a person staying in his apartment building alerted him to smoke. The apartment complex is located next to Fireside Suites.

“… So I just came outside and he show me that there (pointed to the roof) was some fire blazing there, then we just assembled here inside to see if anything was going to fall on our side here and we like prepare to fight it with the bucket water or something like that​,”​ the man told Kaieteur News.

He said the apartment building is occupied by five persons but only three were there at the time the fire started. The man said the trio remained on the scene to see how best they could prevent the fire from spreading to their apartment.

​He told this publication that shortly after the fire started, firefighters from the Campbellville Fire Station arrived on the scene and began to douse the flames.

“I would like to commend the fire brigade (Fire Service), they came in quick like four five minutes, quickly they came in and put out the fire,” the man told reporters.

​M​eanwhile, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn and Fire Chief Gregory Wickham​were both on the scene. Up to press time, no statement has been issued by the GFS on the fire.

 

