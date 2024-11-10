Four bid for design & supervision services for new National Museum

Kaieteur News- ​Four consulting firms have submitted bids to provide design and supervision services for the construction of the National Museum, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) has announced.

The four firms are: PNE Engineering Consultant, Innovative Engineering & Consultancy Services, Kalitech Inc., and Sizwe Jackson Consultancy Service.

Plans to construct the museum and also an art gallery were made by President Irfaan Ali during an end of year interview where he noted this is being done to preserve Guyana’s rich culture and heritage​.

Below are the companies and their bids:

