Kaieteur News reporter graduates from UG

Kaieteur News- “Graduating from the University of Guyana is a moment I will forever cherish. It’s more than just receiving a diploma—it’s a symbol of the perseverance, growth, and the dedication I’ve invested in my academic journey.

Today, I can proudly say I am a graduate, but it hasn’t been an easy road to get here.

To be the youngest member of my family to graduate from the University of Guyana is an accomplishment by itself, and it fills me with a deep sense of pride.

However, the path to this achievement was far from simple. Immediately after graduating from secondary school, I took the step into university life. At the time, I thought I was prepared for the transition, but I quickly realized that studying at the university level while juggling a job was a much more demanding experience than I had anticipated.

The pressure was intense. There were times when the workload felt overwhelming, and I struggled to find balance between my academic responsibilities and my job. Many nights were spent stressing over assignments and exams and many mornings were spent tired but determined. There were moments when I felt like giving up, when the stress and exhaustion made me question whether I could continue. But even in those challenging times, I kept reminding myself of my goals and the people who believed in me. Their support, and my own desire to succeed, kept me going.

As I walked across the stage to collect my diploma in Communication Studies, I felt a rush of relief and pride. All the late nights, the stress, and the doubts melted away in that moment. The hard work that seemed endless at times had finally paid off. In that moment, I realized how far I’ve come and how much I’ve grown, not only as a student but as an individual. That walk across the stage was a powerful reminder that perseverance truly does pay off.

But my journey doesn’t end here. As much as I celebrate this achievement, it has encouraged me to continue pushing forward.

I’ve decided to pursue my Bachelor’s degree in Communication Studies next year.

The challenges of the past few years have shown me that I am capable of more than I ever imagined, and I’m excited to continue learning and growing in my field.

Today, I stand here as a proud graduate of the University of Guyana. While the road was difficult, every struggle along the way was worth it. I am grateful for my family, friends, and mentors who supported me every step of the way, and I look forward to the next chapter of my academic and professional journey”.

Shania Williams

Proud Graduate, University of Guyana

