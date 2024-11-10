$15M contract awarded to construct doctors’ quarter at District N0.10 Health Centre

Kaieteur News-The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Five will soon overlook the construction of a $15,673,140 doctors’ living quarters at De Hoop Branch Road, Region Five.

The living quarters, when completed, will complement the recently commissioned District No. 10 Health Centre.

According to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) website, Sheldon Contracting Firm was awarded the contract to execute the works.

This publication reported that the Regional Administration also went out to tender seeking contractors for the construction of a fence, drains, and landscaping works at the same living quarters. That project was estimated to cost another $9,935,618.

It was reported by the Ministry of Health that the doctors’ living quarters are being constructed to reduce the commute time, allowing for quicker responses to emergencies and increased availability for on-call duties.

Kaieteur News reported that in August this year, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, and the regional team commissioned the new $45 million health centre, which is set to enhance healthcare services for residents of De Hoop and neighbouring villages. It was reported that the new health centre is fully equipped with medical supplies and equipment to cater to approximately 1,200 residents.

At the commissioning ceremony, the Minister noted that the health centre forms part of the government’s initiative to provide better healthcare and other services to improve the lives of all Guyanese. Dr. Anthony highlighted that the Health Ministry is training medical personnel within communities to serve in their respective Region. “These programmes are here for people to enroll. We have many programmes available, but we need people to come forward and be trained,” he said.

