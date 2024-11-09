Arch rivals Harpy Eagles, Red Force square off with eye on weather

2024 CWI Men’s CG United Super50 Championships…

Kaieteur Sports- With mother-nature having her way following the start of this year’s Regional Super50 Men’s Championships, Guyana Harpy Eagles will be looking to capitalize on their last win today, when they play table-leaders Trinidad and Tobago Red at home.

Rain interrupted a number of interesting contests this past week including Guyana’s last game at Queen’s Park Oval Ground (QPO) versus Jamaica Scorpions on Thursday.

The last outcome left room for disappointment with the weather forecast watchful ahead of today’s match against the home team at QPO.

The Eagles with 28 points sit in third place but have been finding their form in the past few games. Their key remains opener Matthew Nandu, having scored a hundred with a few half-centuries to date, will be a huge factor for the remainder of the competition.

Captain Tevin Imlach, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kemol Savory, vice-captain Kemol Paul, Kevlon Anderson have all been good with the bat and will have important roles during their respective batting innings come today.

The Eagles have been excelling with the ball too, with breakout spinner Ashmead Nedd looking like leading wicket-taker candidate following his form after a few rounds.

Rear-guard spinner Veerasammy Permaul, front-line pacers Nial Smith and Isai Thorne along with the wide array of all-round options available to Imlach, should give Guyana a slight advantage in terms of their approach to today’s encounter.

Red Force on the other hand, sit comfortably in the number one spot with 37 points, 6 ahead of 2nd place Barbados Pride (31 points).

Amir Jangoo, fresh off classy 70* in the last game against the West Indies Academy (WIA), will be keen on continuing his form at QPO along with opener Kjorn Ottley, who almost scored a half-century ending not out on 42, as he and Jangoo saw the Red Force home.

Backed by a solid core led by captain Joshua Da Silva, Yannic Cariah, Jason Mohammed and Tion Webster, Red Force will be keen on handling business with the bat.

Bowling responsibilities will rest in the core spin unit featuring Cariah, Kharry Pierre, Mohamed, Bryan Charles and others will be more than a handful for a talented Guyana. Match is scheduled to bowl off from 9:00h.

