(Man electrocuted while repairing angle grinder)

kaieteur News- A 21-year-old man was electrocuted on Wednesday while repairing an angle grinder at his home in Lovely Lass Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB).
The dead man was identified as Claymont Doris, a construction worker.
Doris reportedly died just around midday on Wednesday.
Relatives said that he was out with his girlfriend and came home around that time and decided to get some extra work in for his clients.
“He said he going and cast a post,” family members recalled as they remembered him getting the angle grinder ready.
It is believed that Doris might have forgotten that the angle grinder was still plugged in when he decided to open it.
He was unfortunately electrocuted in the process.
