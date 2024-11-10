UG graduates celebrate proud moment in their academic journey

In their own words–

“I’m feeling both nervous and excited at the same time.

Balancing work with my classes was incredibly challenging, but I managed to overcome it. After four years of hard work, we’re finally here today, ready to graduate.

This programme was truly well-rounded. It covered a bit of everything—Accounting, Marketing, Entrepreneurship, and Finance. I believe it has prepared me to either become a business owner or step into a management role.”

—Anuradha Bahadur

Bachelor’s Degree in Management

School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation

(Source: University of Guyana Facebook )

“There were so many challenges along the way that, at the very beginning, I wanted to quit. I remember one day experiencing severe headaches; I wasn’t sure what was causing them and feared it might be a serious health issue. Another major challenge was that I had not practised Pharmacy for a very long time. I had graduated with a diploma back in 1999 but soon after, I joined a missionary group, so I never had the chance to practice.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, I started working at the Georgetown Public Hospital. It was then that I decided to continue and complete my Bachelor’s degree. If it wasn’t for God, my husband, family, and the others who supported me, I wouldn’t have been able to make it.

I have always had a deep love for Pharmacy. Helping people has always been my passion—finding ways to ensure they receive the best possible medication to benefit their health.”

Fiona Payne

Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy

College of Medical Sciences

“My name is Carvil Adams, and I pursued a Bachelor’s Degree in Education (English), graduating with distinction. My journey took longer than expected because I suffered a stroke in my first year of study. After undergoing rehabilitation, I was able to resume my studies a year later.

I am currently attached to Santa Rosa Secondary School in Region One. Completing this degree means so much to me, especially considering that at one point, I didn’t think I would be able to finish. When I got sick, I doubted whether I would ever graduate. But after therapy, I returned to pick up where I left off. Walking across that stage will be a truly momentous occasion for me.”

Carvil Adams

Bachelor’s Degree in Education (English) — Distinction

Faculty of Education and Humanities

“One of my biggest challenges was managing my time between work, spending time with my kids, and studying. It was definitely a hurdle, but I had to discipline myself, develop a focused mindset, and maintain tunnel vision to reach my goal. Now that I’m here, it’s an incredible feeling.

This morning, I had the proud moment of watching my daughter walk across the stage, and now it’s my turn to walk that same stage with her cheering me on. I’m truly grateful for this experience. Congratulations to everyone who made it through this journey—I know it wasn’t easy for any of us, as we all faced our own obstacles along the way.

I’ve always had a passion for managing finances and being mindful of my spending, which is why I chose this programme.”

—Jermaine Johnson

Diploma in Accountancy

School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation

“I am the first in my family to earn a bachelor’s degree, so I’m feeling elated. I have worked hard for four long years, and to finally enjoy the fruits of my labour is an incredible feeling.

The journey was filled with obstacles, including financial and social challenges. I also faced generational backlash, with people questioning, ‘Why would you want to get a degree? Your parents don’t have one.’ I often doubted myself, especially since I was 22 when I started my degree. I remember my father once asking me, ‘Cassie, do you want to be 26 or do you want to be 26 with a degree?’ That question stuck with me and kept me going.

Earlier in my studies, I got pregnant, which was not the conventional route through tertiary education. But my son became the biggest hero of this journey, as he was with me every step of the way. My family—my mom, dad, and husband—were my support system, my village, who stood by me during those nine months. I want to emphasise that pregnancy should not hold women back from pursuing their dreams. I took my final exams just two days after a C-section. The moral of my story is that women can have both family and career goals; you don’t have to choose.

Looking ahead, I plan to start my own business. Guyana is in a phase of rapid development—our very own ‘little Dubai’—so there’s a lot of potential to explore. Additionally, I am a musician and singer, and I’m excited to incorporate my entrepreneurship skills into my music career.”

Cassie Adams

Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship

School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation

